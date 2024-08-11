South Carolina woman arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from church, cops say

A South Carolina woman was arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from the church where she worked, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Lynn Evans Myers, a 67-year-old St. George resident, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent ($10,000 or more), SLED said in a news release.

Between February 2019 and July 2023, Myers stole church funds from her employer — St. George United Methodist Church — for her own personal gain, according to an affidavit.

Myers held a position of trust at the church, where she was responsible for the “safekeeping, transferring and dispersing of church funds,” the affidavit said. Instead, she “did take, steal, or convert to her ownership these funds with intent to deprive St. George United Methodist Church,” it said.

Myers used the church’s credit cards to buy $39,364.34 worth of services/goods for her personal use via Apple.com, according to the affidavit.

She also deposited $12,300 of church funds into her personal SouthState Bank account, the affidavit shows.

There was no word about what personal items Myers bought with the $51,664.34 in stolen money, or if all of it was spent.

SLED said Myers was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center, but she’s not currently listed on the jail’s inmate roster. Information about Myers’ bond was not available.

Myers will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

If convicted on the felony charge, Myers faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.