South Dakota Country Club Uses Helicopter to Dry Golf Course Following Heavy Rain

A country club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, went to extraordinary measures on September 20 to speed up the drying process of the rain that had fallen on its golf course ahead of PGA Tour Champions Sanford International tournament.

Travis Fossing shared videos of a helicopter flying low to the ground over Minnehaha Country Club’s course to his Twitter account, writing, “just another day on the course.”

The helicopter flew across the course for around 45 minutes to help the country club dry up the ground as quickly as possible, with Fossing’s videos showing how it concentrated on areas where large puddles had formed.

Minnehaha Country Club hosted the PGA Tour Champions Sanford International golf tournament on September 21. Credit: Travis Fossing via Storyful