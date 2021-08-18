South Dundas' Firefighter for a Day, plenty of reasons to give it a try

·6 min read

SOUTH DUNDAS – Getting up in the middle of the night to help fight a fire at your neighbour’s house, or responding to a traffic accident isn’t for everyone. But it could be for you. That is the message from the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Service as they get ready to host their first ever “Firefighter for a Day” event at Matilda Hall this weekend on August 21.

The SDFES faces a shortage of new recruits and are looking for women and men to join its paid-on-call firefighting service.

The Leader talked with three SDFES firefighters – one each from the Iroquois, Morrisburg and Williamsburg stations – to learn why they joined, what it is like, and what it means for them to help their community.

“They are my family,” said Bryan Holmes, a 12-year veteran in the Iroquois station. “I grew up in the fire hall and around it. I thought about joining for a long time.”

His late father, Allen, was a member of the Iroquois Fire Service. It was Bryan’s friend and now fellow firefighter Trevor Riopelle who convinced him to sign up.

“I had the mindset that I wanted to be on the fire department, but wasn’t sure if it was going to be,” Holmes said. “Trevor told me I should join and now it’s been 12 years.”

For Holmes, the best part of being on the fire service is helping others.

“I can help my community when people are in need. I feel good about that,” he said.

Julena Barnhartd, now 21, joined the SDFES Morrisburg station as a recruit two days before her 18th birthday inspired by wanting to help others.

She said she knew she wanted to join after a significant tragedy in her own life, the loss of her family’s home to fire.

“I knew I wanted to help people in some way. I didn’t know how exactly” she explained. “But after seeing how our fire departments helped my family on one of the worst days imaginable, I was like ‘this is what I want to do – that is how I want to help people’.”

Barnhartd said that despite the firefighting profession being an historically male-dominated career choice, that has not mattered in her experience with the fire service.

“They have been amazing,” Barnhartd said. “I didn’t think they would be open to a woman joining, but they have been nothing but supportive. Everyone has been awesome, at every station.”

After joining the fire service and completing some of the training through the SDFES, she enrolled at St. Lawrence College in Brockville for the Pre-Service Firefighter Education and Training Program. Her goal is to work for a city fire department, while remaining on the local fire service if possible.

When it came to training and education, Barnhartd said the other firefighters were very helpful.

“At school, I found some of the items really challenging,” she said. After talking to a couple of other members of the SDFES, firefighters Riopelle and Chris Paulino, helped with setting up extra training so she could succeed in her program at SLC, and at the department.

“They helped me so much to get to the point where I wasn’t worried about having to go and do something at a call or in school,”

Helping each other out, camaraderie, was a big draw for SDFES Williamsburg station firefighter Cody Cassell who joined the service five years ago.

“I like the fellowship with the other firefighters,” he said. “Everyone gets along with each other, we learn new things. We are doing something important and giving back to the community. It means something to others.”

He added that the adrenaline rush of responding to calls is an added benefit.

Cassell joined after a family friend suggested it.

“I did and it has worked out well,” he said.

Balancing his work, home, and other volunteer commitments with being on the fire service hasn’t been an issue for him and his family.

“I have four kids, work in Ottawa and coach minor hockey,” Cassell said. “I make it work.”

One of the most enjoyable things he said is the training available at the SDFES for its paid-on-call firefighters. The service takes a hands-on approach to learning on the job.

“They tailor the training to the firefighters, which is great,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed by the other two firefighters interviewed by The Leader.

“I like the fact we can specialize and we have a choice in what we can learn,” Holmes said. “The more we know, the better we are. The fire service is very supportive of that.”

Barnhartd agreed adding that while she went to school for some of her training, the mentorship from fellow firefighters on the SDFES has been invaluable.

Dealing with tragedy and loss is a difficult part of the job.

Barnhartd said one of the toughest parts of the job is seeing the reaction of people on their own worst days. Given her past experiences, she feels she is able to better sympathize with those at the scene of a fire call.

“It’s tough. I know how it feels. I understand some of the struggles that they are going through,” she said.

Holmes explained that the resources available for firefighters dealing with some of the trauma they assist with is very supportive.

“They offer us councilling. We have First Responders United in Cardinal if we need it,” he said. “We also check in with the younger service members to see if they are OK, especially when they are in training. We support each other.”

Barnhartd said, the upcoming Firefighter for a Day event on August 21 is a great opportunity for someone considering joining the fire service.

“Just try it. It has made me that much more of a confident person. I can help others in my community.”

Cassell added, “Everyone can do their part, help out. It is a great feeling knowing I did something for my community.”

Holmes said he encourages anyone thinking about joining to try out the Firefighter for a Day event.

“There is always a job for everyone. Try it out. It doesn’t matter if you’re a woman or a man,. Women are just as capable as men. It feels good to help in the community you live in.”

To register for the Firefighter for a Day event, contact the SDFES at 613-543-2673 or email sdfire@southdundas.com.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • $9,000 in fines over downed power pole

    A St. Clair woman has some hefty bills in her future after wiping out a hydro pole earlier this year. Just after midnight Feb. 10, police were called to a crash on St. Clair Parkway just south of Holt Line. Witnesses said they heard a loud bang and saw a vehicle smash into a pole. Police arrived to find the heavily damaged hydro pole and powerlines dangling all over the road. Officers also found the vehicle responsible was empty. They learned the woman inside, Mariah Palocz, had already been pic

  • N.W.T. active COVID-19 case count more than doubles, hits 73

    The Northwest Territories' active COVID-19 case count has more than doubled, climbing from 34 on Monday to 73 as of Tuesday evening. The Sahtu region is the hardest hit, with 57 cases, according to the territorial government's online COVID-19 dashboard. All but one of those are N.W.T. residents. Fort Good Hope, a community of approximately 500 people, has more cases than all other communities combined with 44 infections. Several new COVID-19 exposure notices where issued Tuesday evening as well.

  • 4th Line Theatre publishing anthology of off-season plays

    MILLBROOK — Millbrook’s 4th Line Theatre is releasing an anthology featuring scripts from off-season plays performed at the Winslow Farm over the last five years. The book, dubbed “4th Line Theatre: Outside of Summer,” includes four plays — two Christmas shows and two Halloween shows — performed at the storied outdoor theatre between 2016 and 2020. Paul Braunstein and Monica Dottor’s “The Shadow Walk of Millbrook” (2016, 2018); Beverley Cooper’s The Other: A Strange Christmas Tale (2018); Lindy

  • Cooler temperatures, rain help B.C. firefighting effort, but relief may be short-lived

    Overnight rain combined with cooler temperatures has taken an edge off of some of the most aggressive wildfires among more than 260 burning throughout British Columbia. Todd Nessman, the manager of fire operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said Tuesday that the reprieve was welcome after winds fanned fire growth over the weekend, including on the White Rock Lake fire, which destroyed as many as 70 properties west of Okanagan Lake. The overnight rain and increasing relative humidity also all

  • New private school will offer specialized learning to fill gap after Arrowsmith closure in Peterborough

    Chad Buchner’s child was flourishing at the Arrowsmith School in Peterborough. Their confidence and independence quickly grew, and through a specialized, hands-on approach to learning — a departure from what’s offered in the public system — they began to thrive. But the progress soon came to a halt. Faced with enrolment setbacks brought on by the pandemic, the Parkhill Road East private school for students with learning disabilities was forced to close its doors in March after operating in the a

  • Peterborough County council receives update on service delivery review

    Seventy per cent of recommendations in Peterborough County’s organizational and service delivery review have been reviewed and implemented, while fostering team work and common goals between county council and staff, county chief administrative officer Sheridan Graham said in a one-year update to council at its Aug. 4 meeting. The provincial government provided funding to municipalities to review how they deliver services and find improvements and efficiencies. In June 2020, council was presente

  • Okanagan Chief inspired by community’s ‘strength and resilience’ in face of wildfire

    The White Rock Lake wildfire has burned through berry patches, hunting grounds and ceremonial sites, destroying many beloved homes where sqilxw families have raised up several generations. People living in Okanagan Indian Band IR #1 have been under an evacuation order since Aug 6, and that order was expanded on Sunday to include the northern end of the OKIB community. Today the order was partially rescinded for the Head of the Lake and Round Lake areas. Byron Louis is Chief of the Okanagan India

  • Cross-border Salish Sea study finds key puzzle pieces of wild salmon die-off

    For millennia, the Salish Sea — the shared body of water linking northwestern Washington state and southern B.C. and encompassing the Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and Strait of Georgia — was abundant with salmon. The keystone species is the bedrock of the entire ecosystem of the Pacific Northwest. All seven species of Pacific salmon populated the Salish Sea — sustaining a host of other iconic animals, such as bald eagles, southern resident killer whales, and grizzlies, along with their s

  • Decision Nova Scotia: What the results of this election could mean for the federal campaign

    With the Nova Scotia Liberals defeated by the Progressive Conservatives, it raises questions whether or not a similar result could be seen by on the federal stage with the Canadian federal election campaign having just begun its first week. Global News' chief political correspondent David Akin talks about the team members PC Leader Tim Houston had on his team with federal ties, and how it could translate to the federal election.

  • A look at Nova Scotia's new premier, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston

    For the first time since 2009, Nova Scotia will have a Progressive Conservative premier. Tory Leader Tim Houston led his party to victory with a campaign that promised to spend massively on health care. Houston had repeatedly called the province's health-care system a "complete failure." "There isn't a single problem to fix but a chain of failures," the 51-year-old former chartered accountant said during the campaign. Houston is from Halifax but moved to Bermuda in 1995, where he worked as a cha

  • Resident asks: why no clear garbage bags?

    Clear garbage bag programs are used in all eight Peterborough County townships to encourage recycling and divert waste from landfills. The environmentally friendly model has become increasingly popular in recent years with municipalities across Ontario and Canada opting to adopt the program. . The City of Peterborough, however, has not. Local resident Mike Taylor wants to know why. “The municipalities have adopted it and they say it’s working. They’re doing their part — reducing the amount of wa

  • 1,150 flee Colombia village caught between 2 armed groups

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — At least 1,150 people fled their homes in Colombia's Choco province over the weekend to escape fighting between leftist insurgents and a paramilitary group that is expanding its grip on the region, the nation's Human Rights Ombudsman said Tuesday. In a statement, the agency said armed men identifying themselves as members of the Gaitanista Self Defense Forces of Colombia had entered the riverside village of Dipurdú del Guasimo last week and interrogated residents while sp

  • Halifax Wanderers advance in Canadian Championship with 2-1 win over AS Blainville

    HALIFAX — The Halifax Wanderers are through to the second round of the Canadian Championship after downing AS Blainville 2-1 on Tuesday. The Wanderers struck first, with Cory Bent scoring in just the 10th minute. Guy Penda evened the score in the 52nd minute, converting on a penalty kick for Blainville. The game winner went to Halifax's Joao Morelli who came off the bench for Scott Firth in the 60th minute, then scored from the penalty spot 12 minutes later. The Wanderers currently sit in second

  • Millbrook’s Circle Organic farm featured in migrant worker documentary

    A new documentary featuring Millbrook’s Circle Organic farm explores the undervalued importance of migrant farm workers facing systemic inequalities as temporary employees in Canada. “The Hands That Feed Us,” a five-minute long short film put together by the New Canadians Centre (NCC), follows Circle Organic co-owner Julie Fleming and her employee Roberto Garcia, a temporary foreign worker from Mexico. Garcia, a father of three, first came to work at Fleming’s vegetable farm in 2013 as part of t

  • Alaska won't seek review of campaign contribution ruling

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state will not seek further legal review of a recent court decision that struck down several campaign contribution caps in Alaska, including a $500-a-year limit on what an individual can give a candidate, Department of Law spokesperson Grace Lee said Tuesday. The appeals court panel ruling in the case indicated Alaska's $500 campaign contribution limit “would not be upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court for multiple reasons, including reasons beyond dispute, such as the lack

  • Treasury Department to release impounded religious tiles

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department is releasing a shipment of tiles that were intended for a northern Virginia mosque but were confiscated at Dulles International Airport after they were determined to have violated sanctions on Iran. Word of the release came through the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which released a letter dated Aug. 16 from the Treasury Department to attorneys representing the Manassas Mosque. “We welcome this decision as a reaffirmation of our nation’s res

  • Huawei will return to smartphone 'throne' despite crippling sanctions, chairman says

    Huawei Technologies' chairman said while U.S. sanctions have choked its smartphone business, it will not give up and plans to eventually return to the industry's "throne". In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Huawei of being a threat to national security, put it on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. "Huawei will continue to exist in the field of mobile phones and with continuous advances in chip production, the smartphone throne will eventually return," he said.

  • Unvaccinated PC MPPs will be removed from caucus, Ford spox says

    TORONTO — Elected members of provincial parliament will be removed from Ontario’s governing Progressive Conservative caucus if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19. A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford is confirming to The Canadian Press that MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus. Ivana Yelich says it’s the government’s expectation "that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated” given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.

  • Dozens of Okanagan residents cope with the news their homes have been lost to wildfire

    On Tuesday, many homeowners along the western shores of B.C.'s Okanagan Lake received news they were dreading for the past two days — their homes had been destroyed by wildfire. People from more than 1,400 properties in the area were forced to flee as the White Rock Lake fire was fanned by the wind over the weekend and aggressively moved toward lake communities off Westside Road, including Killiney Beach and Ewing. Many of the homes destroyed were right along the shore, with docks extending into

  • Late night coyote attack reported in Vancouver's Stanley Park

    Another coyote attack in Vancouver's Stanley Park has been reported to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. The service says that at 1:30 a.m. PT Monday, a woman and her friend were having a picnic in the south end of the park when a coyote approached and bit both people on the leg. The conservation officer service says that because the report of the attack was delayed, they were unable to follow up immediately. Since December 2020, there have been at least 34 coyote attacks in Stanley Park. O