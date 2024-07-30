South East braces for hottest day of the year

Beaches in the South East were expected to be busy [BBC]

The south east of England is readying for what is set to be the hottest day of the year so far.

BBC Weather said there was a "good chance" the mercury would hit 32C.

A yellow heat health alert has been issued by the government, which covers Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Ron Etheridge, one of the many people to head to the beach, said the weather was "absolutely lovely".

Mr Etheridge was feeding the seagulls in Bognor Regis - a hobby he said he picked up with his wife during her battle against cancer.

He said: "We've had so much rain this year, its nice just to have a good day."

There's a good chance that we could hit 32C (90F) somewhere in the south-east of England this afternoon. If we do, then this will be the warmest day of the year so far. pic.twitter.com/0DyPOPBq6o — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 30, 2024

Also on the beach in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, was Barbara Dienn from Great Bookham in Surrey.

"You don't need to go abroad when it is like this," she told BBC Radio Sussex. "It's gorgeous."

Ms Dienn said the sunshine had brought back childhood memories with her parents, such as getting half a crown and going to Woolworths in the 1960s.

"Around here it has changed a bit, but it is still lovely."

Ron Etheridge said he was feeding the seagulls to "build them up" for winter [BBC Sussex]

For those cooling off in the sea, the RNLI has issued advice to stay safe.

Angel Foster, a lifeguard for seven years, told BBC Radio Kent people should always go to lifeguarded beaches and swim between their red and yellow flags.

People should also not attempt to rescue others in the water, and instead call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

"If you get in trouble in the water don’t thrash about and panic, rather stay calm, submerge the back of your head and ears and float,” Foster said.

The RNLI urged people to stay safe in the water [BBC Kent]

The Met Office said some places in England and Wales are very likely to meet heatwave criteria later.

The health alert for Sussex, Surrey and Kent is expected to end on 2 August, with scattered thunderstorms anticipated later in the week.

The government warned of increased mortality, especially in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions.

