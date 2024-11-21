South Florida acupuncturist is mimicking the effects of Botox

CBC

A measles outbreak in New Brunswick is set to push Canada's annual case count to the highest it's been in five years, highlighting how infectious the disease is and how low vaccination rates have allowed it to take hold, says an immunologist.Forty-four cases have now been confirmed in the province, all in health Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and parts of the Upper Saint John River Valley area, the Department of Health said late Wednesday.It's the largest outbreak New Brunswick has on record