South Florida acupuncturist is mimicking the effects of Botox
South Florida acupuncturist is mimicking the effects of Botox
South Florida acupuncturist is mimicking the effects of Botox
Wesley and Sheila Lees' daughter waited in an emergency room for 16 hours, trying to get the care she needed. She died waiting for help at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital. Now, her family is calling for change in Nova Scotia's health-care system. Gareth Hampshire reports.
Dr. Melissa O’Brien says her decision to close her Corner Brook family practice on Dec. 17 is "heartbreaking." She says she feels there is no support from the provincial government to help doctors like herself, in a fee-for-service setting. The CBC’s Colleen Connors has the full story.
"One of the more serious and horrifying symptoms I had started experiencing was 'visions' of creatures crawling over me at night and attacking me as I attempted to sleep."
A man on Reddit says his boys' doctor suggested they eat meat — and after he fed it to them, his ex-wife called him "cruel" and told the boys to "refuse to eat"
Surrey RCMP say a year-long investigation into a criminal group has resulted in one of the largest seizures of illicit drugs in the agency's history. Police say investigators with the Surrey RCMP drug unit conducted seven searches in Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Vancouver and Richmond, yielding significant amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, along with prescription and counterfeit prescription pills.Guns, ammunition, body armour, cars and $119,000 in cash were also se
Personally, when I was in treatment, I lived for the moments that felt "normal," when I could forget about cancer for a little while. Seeing my loved ones' scalps would not have been helpful for me — it would have been a constant reminder that things were very much not normal.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former doctor was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients, including children, over the span of years in the New York area.
In her new self-titled memoir, Cher alludes to making a decision about her first pregnancy with Allman.
Lee Wilson discovered she has a "100%" chance of developing ALS, after losing her father and grandmother to the disease
“I was absolutely terrified … How could I not remember?” Marisa Christie recalled of welcoming her three baby girls in August
Linda McMahon is the US president-elect's choice for education secretary, and Mehmet Oz is lined up for a healthcare job.
After multiple family killings in Vermont, experts explore mental health impacts
Eli Lilly shares are down 11% since president-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month. The disease is common, impacting about four-million Canadians. There are many changes people have to make when they are diagnosed with diabetes, not the least of which is protecting their feet. Sarah Ryan reports.
A measles outbreak in New Brunswick is set to push Canada's annual case count to the highest it's been in five years, highlighting how infectious the disease is and how low vaccination rates have allowed it to take hold, says an immunologist.Forty-four cases have now been confirmed in the province, all in health Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and parts of the Upper Saint John River Valley area, the Department of Health said late Wednesday.It's the largest outbreak New Brunswick has on record
Here's what the Biden Administration did to protect access to medication abortion, and what the Trump Administration might do next.
Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon turned talk show host and lifestyle guru, is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the massive federal health care bureaucracy that covers more than a third of Americans. Who is Dr. Oz? Trained as a heart surgeon, Oz rose to prominence on Oprah Winfrey's leading daytime television show before spinning off his own series, “The Dr. Oz Show," in 2009.
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) affects up to 9% of women, but can take decades to diagnosis. These women suffered in silence for years.
Re-elected Premier David Eby unveiled his cabinet Monday with fresh faces aplenty, new titles for some, and a prominent portfolio that no longer has a standalone ministry.No minister for mental health and addictions was named, with the health ministry now taking the lead on those issues. Surrey MLA Amna Shah was named parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions."It's about the challenge and the critical importance of delivering infrastructure related to mental health and addiction t
More than half of all American adults, almost 137 million people, could be candidates for the blockbuster GLP-1 drug semaglutide, a new analysis finds.