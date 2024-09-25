South Florida cities are giving out sandbags. How and where to get them

South Florida is bracing for severe rainfall as Hurricane Helene makes it’s way to the Gulf of Mexico. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under tropical storm warnings and flood watches.

Some cities are acting now to help people prepare.

Here’s what to know about sandbag distribution:

Fort Lauderdale

As a precaution, the city will have a staff-assisted sandbag distribution

When: Wednesday Sept. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Shirley Small Park, 1230 SW 34th Ave.

Additionally, sand is available for self-service every day for those who bring their own sandbags and shovels.

When: Daily, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 SW 8th Ave., and Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW Ninth Ave.

Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of five bags per vehicle.

Dania Beach

When: Wednesday Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Frost Park, 300 NE Second St.

This is a drive-through event at Frost Park (east side) on Fronton Boulevard between Dania Beach Boulevard & Northeast Second Street.

Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of eight bags per household.

Deerfield Beach

When: Wednesday Sept. 25 until 4 p.m.

Where: 210 Goolsby Boulevard

Residents are advised to enter the facility northbound from Goolsby Boulevard. No entrance to the facility will be permitted from the southbound approach on Goolsby Boulevard.

Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of 10 bags per household.

Sunny Isles Beach

When: Wednesday Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 19160 Collins Ave., under the William Lehman Causeway

Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of four bags per household.

Miami Beach

When: Wednesday Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 2100 Collins Ave. and 225 79 St.

Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of four bags per household.

In addition, Miami Beach will be offering free parking for residents and employees at city garages from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Garages available:

▪ 200 Seventh St.

▪ 512 12th St.

▪ 1301 Colline Ave.

▪ 1157 Washington Ave.

▪ 640 17th St.

▪ 1661 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ 1900 Bay Rd.

▪ 340 23rd St.

▪ 400 West 42nd St.