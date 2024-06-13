South Florida Drivers Crawl Through Flooded Streets

Excessive rainfall caused life-threatening flash flooding across South Florida on Wednesday, June 12.

More than 2 feet of rain was recorded in at least one location, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage taken by @throwbiewx2 shows conditions Wednesday night in Hialeah.

The weather service warned more rain would hit South Florida later Thursday, and said a flood watch would remain in effect until Friday. The NWS forecast as much as 10 more inches of rain could arrive. Credit: @throwbiewx2 via Storyful