South Florida emergency agencies preparing for possible Hurricane Milton impacts
South Florida emergency agencies preparing for possible Hurricane Milton impacts
South Florida emergency agencies preparing for possible Hurricane Milton impacts
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
There are just four weeks until daylight saving time ends for the year. The twice-annual time changing tradition will pick back up in March.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
Latest models show a slight push southward as Milton continues to strengthen
Why was there a weather delay in the Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. says his community is in a "crisis situation," with already high fuel costs set to skyrocket next week as suppliers begin to bring in fuel through costly air barging.Mayor Frank Pope told CBC he is expecting the price of heating oil in his community to increase to approximately $5.50 per litre early next week. Meanwhile, pictures shared with CBC show the wholesale price of gasoline in the community was $4.60 on Thursday — up from $2.38 per litre less than a week
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.
Communities in Florida are preparing to get hit head-on by a potential Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the state — killing 20 people, leaving thousands without power and paving a trail of wreckage.
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
Bottom Feeders We may have a way of literally eating away at our planet's pollution crisis. As part of a new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, researchers have shed additional light on a possibly game-changing bacteria that grows on common polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics, confirming that it can break down and […]
A mayor in Tennessee joined other local officials Friday to denounce skepticism and rumors that have swirled around the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the devastation in the southeastern U.S. from Hurricane Helene. Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R), who serves Knox County, Tenn., signaled in a post online that the attacks on the administration…
if political loyalty replaces merit as the basis of key federal appointments, Americans can expect government to be less competent – as Andrew Jackson learned during his administration