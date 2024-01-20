South Fork battles Jensen Beach in Martin County hoops battle

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers head into a game against their provincial rivals with a chance to close in on NHL history. The Oilers will be going for their 13th win in a row when they visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The NHL record is 17 consecutive wins. It’s OK if you can't immediately recall who holds that mark, because Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais doesn’t know, either. “I don’t know, I don’t want to know, I don’t really care,” he said after Friday’s practice at Rogers Pla