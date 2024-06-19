South Fork Fire continues to grow with 1,400 buildings damaged
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A father from Georgia has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder.
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
The family of Kimberly Langwell, who disappeared in Texas in 1999, said they’d always believed she was killed at her ex-boyfriend’s home.
A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
Missouri top prosecutor asked a court Tuesday to put the brakes on releasing a woman from prison in a 1980 killing that her attorneys allege was committed by a now-discredited police officer.
Two people arrested in Mississippi – including a man accused of killing a Louisiana woman last week and abducting her 4- and 6-year-old daughters, one of whom was found dead – have each been charged with capital murder and sexual battery in the children’s cases, police in Mississippi said Monday.
Toronto police have identified two out of three people killed in a shooting at a North York business on Monday.The victims are Arash Missaghi, 54, of Toronto, and Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord, police said in a news release on Tuesday. Photos of the victims have not been released.Police said the third person who died, a 46-year-old man, is believed to be responsible for the killing. He was not named in the release.Police said they were called to a business on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road,
A couple taking a walk in Katy on Saturday morning found the baby, who had just been born, police said
A 55-year-old man was charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal crash in Markham on Monday afternoon, York police say.The collision happened at about 1:40 p.m. in the intersection of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard, near Steeles Avenue E. and Highway 404.The man was behind the wheel of a large box truck when he crossed the centre lane into oncoming traffic and struck two sedans, according to police. Photos from the scene show one of the sedans became trapped beneath the tr
The flamboyant religious leader made headlines after he was robbed of $1m in jewellery during a sermon.