South Holderness nuclear waste plan not safe - residents

Melanie Dyer said she thought people would be "frightened" by the facility

Plans to dispose of nuclear waste in East Yorkshire will "blight the community", residents have claimed.

South Holderness has been identified by Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) as a potential site for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

Chief executive Corhyn Parr previously said the plan would only go ahead with community support.

The latest of a series of public meetings to discuss the scheme was held in Withernsea earlier.

Resident Melanie Dyer, 70, said: "It's not safe, it will blight the community. The house prices will go down and people will be frightened."

Ms Dyer said the government agency was looking for "deprived" communities to house the site and added she was concerned for future generations.

From left: Roy Simpson, Diana Sellers and Frank Johnson all voiced their opinions

Frank Johnson also voiced his concern for younger people and said "we have to go to nuclear but have to make sure it's a safe way for the disposal of it."

Diana Sellers questioned why South Holderness had been identified as a potential site.

She said: "We don't understand why you would transport nuclear waste all the way down to Yorkshire from wherever it is.

"I think they should put it where they've made it."

Roy Simpson, 73, however, said the plans could "bring a lot of industry here and jobs" and "hopefully improve the road and train services".

Another public consultation took place at Patrington village hall on Thursday, the first of five set to take place in the area in February.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk