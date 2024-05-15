South Kesteven council leader trashes recyclables in one bin plan

Government proposals to simplify household waste collections would be a step backwards, a Lincolnshire district council leader has said.

Last week, government ministers announced "a new, common-sense" approach using fewer bins.

It comes after South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) introduced a two-bin recycling system, separating paper and cardboard from other items.

Council leader Ashley Baxter said the twin recycling system was working well.

Under the plans announced by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) councils would be allowed to collect plastic, metal, glass, paper and card in one bin and food and garden waste in another.

SKDC introduced a new purple-lidded bin for paper and cardboard earlier this year, resulting in reports of workers being verbally abused after some bins were rejected for collection.

The authority later suspended the rejection of contaminated recycling bins to allow the public more time to adjust to the new scheme.

Mr Baxter said: "We've just made significant progress by splitting out the paper from everything else so we don't intend to go backwards just because the government has said you are allowed to put everything in the same bin.

"It would be easier if we all put everything into one bin and did away with recycling altogether, but it wouldn't be better," he added.

"We are trying to make progress towards better recycling - better conservation of resources and tackling climate change."

Recycling Minister Robbie Moore said: "We all want to do our bit to increase recycling and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill - but a patchwork of different bin collections across England means it can be hard to know what your council will accept.

"Plans for simpler recycling will end that confusion, ensuring that the same set of materials will be collected regardless of where you live," he added.

Mr Baxter said the current rules already allowed for councils to collect mixed recycling in one bin, but added that changes to food waste collections were expected "down the line".

