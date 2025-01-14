South Korea authorities at President Yoon's residence to execute arrest warrant, Yonhap says

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean authorities investigating impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol were at his official residence on Wednesday to execute an arrest warrant over insurrection accusations related to his Dec. 3 martial law declaration, Yonhap said.

Investigators were foiled on Jan. 3 from serving the first ever arrest warrant issued against a sitting South Korean president after a standoff with hundreds of presidential security agents and military guards.

