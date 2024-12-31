South Korea court approves arrest of President Yoon in martial law investigation

Josh Smith and Joyce Lee
Updated ·4 min read

By Josh Smith and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -A South Korean court gave authorities approval on Tuesday to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law, marking the first time that a sitting president of the country has faced arrest.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved an arrest warrant requested by investigators examining Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon, who has been suspended from office, is facing investigation on allegations that he was the leader of an insurrection, one of the few criminal charges from which a South Korean president does not have immunity. Separately, his trial on impeachment is being heard at the Constitutional Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest warrant for an incumbent president is unprecedented, and deepens the political crisis that has engulfed South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. ally.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who took over from Yoon as acting president, has also been impeached by parliament, which is dominated by the opposition.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who took over as acting president after Han's impeachment, has been dealing with Sunday's crash of Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which killed 179 people in the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil.

The current arrest warrant is viable until Jan. 6, and gives investigators only 48 hours to hold Yoon after he is arrested. Investigators must then decide whether to request a detention warrant or release him.

Once the warrant is exercised, Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Center, Yonhap news agency said, citing the CIO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoon Kab-keun, a lawyer for the impeached president, said the arrest warrant was illegal and invalid because the CIO did not have the authority under South Korean law to request a warrant.

He said the president's legal team will file for an injunction at the Constitutional Court to stop the warrant.

The district court issued the warrant due to the likelihood that Yoon will not respond to summons without a justifiable reason, and there being a substantial reason to suspect Yoon of a crime, Yonhap said. The court declined to comment.

It was unclear when or how the arrest warrant for Yoon will be carried out. South Korea's presidential security service said in a statement on Tuesday that it will treat the arrest warrant according to due process.

The court also approved a search warrant for Yoon's residence, the CIO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, police tried but failed to successfully raid the presidential office as part of the investigation, due to the presidential security service blocking access.

So far, prosecutors have indicted three top defence officials in connection with Yoon's martial law.

Former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, whose trial will hold its first hearing on Jan. 16, as well as Yeo In-hyung, chief of Defense Counterintelligence Command and Lee Jin-woo, commander of the Capital Defense Command, have been indicted, with more expected to follow.

SHORT-LIVED LAW

Yoon has failed to respond to investigators' summons for questioning multiple times since the Dec. 3 martial law declaration. The announcement, an attempt to ban political activity and censor the media, was the first such order in South Korea since the 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

That night, troops forced their way into the National Assembly building in Seoul but stood back when parliamentary aides sprayed them with fire extinguishers. Lawmakers rejected the martial law decision while protesters scuffled with police outside, and Yoon rescinded the order within hours.

The backlash was swift. While Yoon survived a first impeachment attempt, members of his party later joined opposition parties to impeach him on Dec. 14.

Han took over as acting president, but he too was impeached on Friday after he declined to approve justices appointed by parliament to the Constitutional Court.

The next hearing in Yoon's Constitutional Court case is scheduled for Friday.

Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned as Yoon's defence minister after playing a major role in the martial law decree, has been detained and was indicted on Friday on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

The acting leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party, Kweon Seong-dong, said on Tuesday that attempting to detain a sitting president is inappropriate.

Kim Yong-min, a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament and brought on Yoon's impeachment vote, said on Tuesday: "The process of executing the warrant and investigation could be very difficult", calling for investigators to immediately execute the warrants.

(Reporting by Josh Smith, Joyce Lee, Hyunsu Yim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue, Christian Schmollinger, Michael Perry and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Latest Stories

  • South Korean court issues warrants to detain impeached President Yoon and search his office

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court issued warrants Tuesday to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and search his office and residence over allegations of rebellion in connection with his short-lived declaration of martial law.

  • Shares of Boeing slide after South Korea plane crash

    Shares of Boeing fell in early trading on Monday, one day after a Boeing model 737-800 was involved in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea that killed scores of passengers. The slide came hours after South Korea's transportation ministry announced it would investigate the crash and conduct a full inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in use in South Korea. All but two of the 181 people on board died Sunday in what authorities said was the deadliest plane crash in South Korea in decades.

  • Plane Crash Prompts South Korea Leaders to Pause Political Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- After two leaders were impeached in as many weeks, a deadly plane crash has prompted South Korea’s feuding political camps to temporarily halt a protracted power struggle.Most Read from BloombergMigrant Crisis Pushed US Homelessness to Record High in 2024In the immediate aftermath of the Jeju Air flight crash on Sunday, which killed all but two of the 181 people onboard, South Korea’s rival political parties appeared to put aside their recent animosity to respond to the disaster.

  • Venezuela's top court issues a $10 million fine for TikTok over allegedly deadly video challenges

    Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Monday issued a $10 million fine against TikTok for “not implementing measures” to prevent viral video challenges that have allegedly led to the deaths of three Venezuelan children recently. Judge Tania D’Amelio said TikTok had acted in a negligent manner and gave it eight days to pay the fine, while also ordering the video service company to open an office in Venezuela that would supervise content so that it complies with local laws. The judge did not explain how Venezuela would force TikTok, whose parent company is based in China, to pay the fine.

  • South Korean court issues warrant to detain impeached President Yoon

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean anti-corruption agency said Tuesday that a court has issued a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

  • Flurry of tornadoes confirmed in South Carolina during severe storm, weather officials say

    Tornadoes occurred in Richland and Fairfield counties, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Canada tops the snow charts: Mount Washington claims gold (so far)

    With more than a three-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America so far––outshining formidable competitors south of the border, including Timberline Lodge in Oregon and Mount Baker in Washington.

  • South Korea orders emergency airline safety inspection after fatal crash

    The country will inspect its entire airline operations as well as all Boeing 737-800s after 179 people died in a crash involving the aircraft model on Sunday.View on euronews

  • What I Learned About Jimmy Carter and Life Itself When I Built Houses With Him

    The Daily Beast’s brilliant political columnist Eleanor Clift reveals how she saw the truth about Jimmy Carter up close–and how when a source told her a story to attack Carter it really revealed the greatness of the man. Jimmy Carter’s legacy is defined more by the causes he embraced and the work that he did as an ex-president than his single term in the White House. Among those causes was Habitat for Humanity, which builds houses for low-income people.

  • Canadian veterans learning to code will be part of major U.S. parade

    A group of Canadian veterans is marking a milestone and making history at the same time by taking part in one of the biggest New Year’s Day spectacles in the United States. Their aim is to draw attention to a programme they say is changing the lives of military veterans in Canada and beyond. Global’s Phil Carpenter explains.

  • Decades of Quebec art and history go up in flames in Montreal's West Island

    Heritage advocates are struggling to understand why the famous home and workshop of a Quebec sculptor in Montreal's West Island was destroyed by a fire that broke out on Sunday night.The house, built in 1951 and expanded in 1986, has historical value as it was once the living and creative quarters of Quebec sculptor Charles Daudelin until his death on April 2, 2001. Maison Charles-Daudelin, located at the intersection of Ste-Marie Road and de l'Artiste Street in a wooded area of a Kirkland resid

  • Dangerous person alert cancelled after double homicide suspect found dead near Calgary

    Calgary police say they are no longer looking for a suspect in relation to the deaths of a father and daughter over the weekend. A 38-year-old man was found dead in the Water Valley area, about 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary, which led to the cancellation of the emergency alert.

  • Quebec and Ontario residents shaken by 4.1-magnitude earthquake

    A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario

  • Social Media Users Say Jimmy Carter Left ‘One Last Gift’ For Trump After His Death

    Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Democrat Gov ‘Stirs Up S***’ With Pro-Trump Posts— Making MAGA Fans ‘Sorry’ About Election Vote

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le

  • My Mom's Support For Trump Divided Our Family. Then I Found The Crack In Her MAGA Armor.

    "I pleaded with her not to vote for him. She wouldn’t budge. In the wake of his election, her choice took on the weight of a betrayal."

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • Fallen Syrian Dictator’s ‘Dying’ Wife Blocked From Cancer Treatment

    The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “