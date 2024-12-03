South Korea declares martial law latest: President announces emergency rules to combat ‘North Korean threats’

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law in a surprise late-night TV address, claiming he would eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces".

He did not cite any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, led by Kim Jong Un, instead focusing on his domestic political opponents, who he accused of throwing the country into a crisis.

“I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order,” he said.

Mr Yoon’s poll ratings have fallen in recent months as he dismisses calls for independent probes into scandals involving his wife and top officials, while his conservative People Power Party has been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill.

It remained unclear what specific measures would be taken under the new powers. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae Myung said his party would try to nullify the move but expressed fears that parliamentarians could be arrested.

Key Points

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declares ‘emergency martial law'

Move to martial law draws swift condemnation – including from president’s own allies

Opposition leader vows to try to nullify imposition of martial law

Korean won falls sharply against US dollar

14:50 , Andy Gregory

The Korean won was down sharply against the US dollar following the declaration of martial law, hitting a two-year low on Tuesday prior to falling further.

A central bank official said it was preparing measures to stabilise the market if needed.

President vows to ‘eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible'

14:39 , Andy Gregory

In his address, South Korea’s president vowed to “eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible”.

“Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin,” Yoon Suk Yeol said, invoking South Korea’s formal name.

“I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country,” he said, while asking the people to believe in him and tolerate “some inconveniences.”

Move to martial law draws swift condemnation – including from president’s own allies

14:38 , Andy Gregory

The declaration of martial law has drawn immediate condemnation from politicians, including the leader of the president’s own conservative party, Han Dong-hoon – who called the decision “wrong” and vowed to “stop it with the people.”

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, called Yoon’s announcement “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Footage appears to show parliamentarians being denied access

14:36 , Andy Gregory

Footage shared to social media appears to show members of South Korea’s parliament being refused access following the president’s martial law announcement.

🚨 Access to South Korea's parliament blocked, members unable to enter https://t.co/MOguLWeCWo pic.twitter.com/NuGRAiST93 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 3, 2024

South Korean president battling low approval ratings

14:34 , Andy Gregory

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

His approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

Opposition leader vows to try to nullify imposition of martial law

14:23 , Andy Gregory

It remained unclear what specific measures would be taken under the new powers.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae Myung said his party would try to nullify the move – but he expressed fears that parliamentarians could be arrested as a result of president Yoon Suk Yeol’s move.

South Korea’s president declares ‘emergency martial law'

14:22 , Andy Gregory

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol has declared “emergency martial law”, in a move he claimed was necessary to safeguard free and constitutional order.

In an unannounced television address on Tuesday night, Mr Yoon said: “I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order.”

14:18 , Andy Gregory

Good afternoon, welcome to The Independent’s live coverage bringing you the latest updates after South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declared “emergency martial law”.