South Korea ferry disaster: a mother's grief 10 years on

STORY: Lee Mi-kyung works through her pain on the stage.

Her son, Young-man, was one of the 250 children who died in South Korea's Sewol ferry disaster 10 years ago.

In this play, seven mothers who lost children in the disaster explore their journey of mourning.

"I will no longer hide in the darkness, nor be defeated by sorrow, nor cry in despair. I will live a life that shines brighter and is happier than anyone else's. Listening to the voice my heart conveys, I want to dream every day for myself and live out this new life that our Young-man has given me in the most wonderful way possible."

The Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014. Most of the 304 who died were high school children on an excursion to Jeju island.

The scenes of the vessel sinking on live TV stunned South Korea and outrage has not abated over time.

The play is one of five that Lee and other mothers have performed over the past eight years.

They remember their children and mourn.

But they also call for justice and answers as to how so many children - who were told to stay in the ship's cabins - died while the captain and crew escaped.

"I'm so grateful to be able to live as my true self through theater, and I think of theater as a method of fighting. It has become a tool for fighting for uncovering the truth behind the Sewol ferry disaster. I'm thankful for that.”

The ship's structure had been illegally modified and it was overloaded.

Safety regulations were ignored. Rescue efforts were slow and largely ineffective.

Young-man was 17 years old. Lee's thoughts often wander to the road where she saw him off to school that day.

"Young-man, it's already been 10 years. I believe you are living happily there. I always keep you in my heart, trying to be happy myself, to make you happy. I'm working hard in theater.”

The captain is serving a life sentence and other members of the crew are also in jail.

But no other people have been found accountable.

There have been a number of investigations and inquiries into the disaster but the mothers say none have provided the answers they are seeking.