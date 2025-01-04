South Korea investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest

Demonstration against impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, near his official residence in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean investigators again asked the country's acting president on Saturday to order the presidential security service to comply with an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The security service, along with military troops, on Friday prevented prosecutors from arresting Yoon Suk Yeol in a six-hour standoff inside Yoon's compound. The investigators secured the warrant to arrest Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is investigating the case, said on Saturday it had again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the nation's finance minister, to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the warrant.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The police asked the chief of the presidential security service, of Park Chong-jun, to appear for questioning on Tuesday, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon's Dec. 3 martial declaration stunned South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant to be issued for a sitting president.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul and William Mallard)