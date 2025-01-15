South Korea investigators enter impeached president's residence as they attempt arrest
South Korean investigators are trying once more to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol following a failed attempt earlier this month, after a court granted an extension to a previous warrant
Yoon has been holed up in his residence for weeks as he is investigated on charges of insurrection following a short-lived attempt to impose martial law in December
There are crowds outside Yoon's official residence, filled with both supporters and critics of Yoon, and police have deployed about 1,000 officers, our reporter in Seoul says
Lawyers for Yoon, who have been seen arguing with police, previously criticised the plan to use police officers in the arrest - calling it a betrayal of the public
Yoon's impeachment trial, which will decide if he is removed from office, started yesterday but ended within four minutes because of his absence
South Korea investigators enter impeached president's residence as they attempt arrest