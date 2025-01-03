South Korea latest: Investigators trying to arrest Yoon Suk Yeol blocked by presidential security

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose a court having issued a warrant to detain Yoon, near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Investigators arrived at South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s residence today to arrest him but were confronted by presidential security forces as tensions once again escalated over his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December

An arrest team comprising of 120 police officers and 30 officials from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) tried to enter the presidential palace after 7am local time to execute the arrest warrant.

Mr Yoon is South Korea’s first sitting president to face arrest, after the CIO said on Tuesday that a Seoul court had granted the detention warrant sought by prosecutors investigating whether Mr Yoon’s shortlived declaration of martial law amounted to insurrection.

The arrest team was blocked by vehicles at the driveway and after some officers made entry they faced cordons of presidential security personnel, as well as military troops seconded to presidential security, media reported.

Mr Yoon’s lawyer said in a statement on Friday that execution of an invalid arrest warrant against Yoon is unlawful, and they will take legal action, without elaborating.

The warrant – valid until 6 January – came after the president ignored multiple summons for questioning over charges of insurrection and abuse of power, accusations his lawyers have claimed are “unlawful”.

Protest and clashes in Seoul as investigators attempt to detain Yoon

Pictures show tense situation in Seoul

04:21 , Shweta Sharma

A large number of supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol and the media have gathered outside the presidential residence in Seoul as authorities tried to arrest him.

Thousands of police officers were gathered at Mr Yoon‘s residence and were forming a perimeter around a growing number of pro-Yoon protesters, who waved South Korean flags and shouted slogans in his support.

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials were seen walking up a slope inside the premises of Mr Yoon’s residence.

Two military commanders indicted by prosecutors

04:01 , Shweta Sharma

Prosecutors on Friday indicted army chief Park An Su and special forces commander Kwak Jong Geun for their alleged role in imposing martial law on the orders on Yoon Suk Yeol.

Army chief Park, who served as martial law commander, and Mr Kwak, were indicted under detention on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, according to the Yonhap.

Mr Kwak has been accused of sending special operations forces to the National Assembly under orders of Mr Yoon to secure the building.

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached South Korean president who declared martial law?

03:55 , Shweta Sharma

oon Suk Yeol, who narrowly won the presidency in 2022, has been facing mounting unpopularity since taking office.

Already weakened by a crushing parliamentary election defeat for his party earlier this year, his approval ratings had plummeted to 17 per cent before this week’s events.

The chaos began on 3 December when Mr Yoon justified his martial law declaration citing threats from North Korea and the need to eliminate “anti-state elements”.

But the move was widely interpreted as an attempt to consolidate power in the face of his domestic struggles. Within hours, lawmakers, some from his own People Power Party, rushed to the National Assembly to block the order, while thousands of protesters took to the streets in Seoul.

Read my colleague Namita Singh’s report

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached South Korean president who declared martial law?

Why is Yoon Suk Yeol being arrested?

03:53 , Shweta Sharma

An ongoing political crisis has paralysed South Korean politics as president Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to become the first sitting president in the country’s democratic history to be arrested.

It began on 3 December when Mr Yoon declared martial law and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly. He was apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by an opposition-dominated parliament.

Within hours, the parliament overturned the declaration in a unanimous vote and impeached Mr Yoon himself on 14 December, while South Korean authorities opened a criminal investigation into the events.

On 31 December, a warrant was issued to detain Mr Yoon after the president ignored multiple summons for questioning over charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

The warrant is valid until 6 January.

The leader of a rebellion can face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted under South Korean law. Mr Yoon has presidential immunity from most criminal prosecution, but the privilege doesn’t extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

However, experts suggest the warrant is unlikely to be executed.

Protest and clashes in Seoul as investigators attempt to detain Yoon

03:42 , Shweta Sharma

A team of investigators and police officers have been in an hours-long standoff with presidential security forces to block attempts to arrest Yoon Suk Yeol.

It has been four hours since dozens of investigators and police officers were seen entering the gate of the residence in Seoul to execute a warrant for Mr Yoon’s detention, the dramatic scene appeared to have developed into a standoff.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the investigators and police officers got past a military unit guarding the residence’s grounds before arriving at the building.

The presidential security service, which controls the residence itself, refused to comment on whether its members were confronting investigators and whether they planned to block the detention attempt.

03:11 , Shweta Sharma

