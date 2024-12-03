South Korea latest LIVE: Police clash with protesters after martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol

Police struggle with people trying to enter the National Assembly in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an "emergency martial law", accusing the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

Mr Yoon, the country’s president since 2022, made the announcement during a shock televised briefing.

He declared the step as critical for defending the country's constitutional order and claimed he would eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces".

It is not immediately clear how the steps will affect the country's governance and democracy.

Key Points

White House closely monitoring the situation in South Korea

All political activities, including National Assembly, rallies and protests 'banned to defend free democracy' says Army Chief

South Korean parliament votes to defy the President and immediately lift martial law

Advice issued for British nationals in South Korea

16:15 , Matt Watts

British nationals in South Korea should monitor the Foreign Office's advice after the country's president declared martial law, Downing Street has said.

Asked about the developing situation in South Korea, a Number 10 spokesman said: "That is a very fast-moving situation and, as you would expect, we are closely monitoring developments in South Korea.

"We would advise all British nationals to monitor the UK's travel advice for updates and follow the advice of local authorities."

The Foreign Office's travel advice was updated on Wednesday warning UK nationals to "follow the advice of local authorities and avoid political demonstrations".

South Korean parliament votes to defy the President and immediately lift martial law

16:13 , Jacob Phillips

South Korean parliament votes to defy the country's president and immediately lift his martial law declaration.

Earlier, Cho Kuk, a leader of a minor opposition party, had said there were not enough lawmakers present to vote down the martial law declaration, as police blocked the entrance.

Not enough law makers present to vote down martial law declaration, opposition leader says

16:05 , Jacob Phillips

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik, in an emergency statement released on his YouTube channel, called for all lawmakers to gather immediately at the National Assembly and urged military and law enforcement personnel to "remain calm and hold their positions.

But, Cho Kuk, a leader of a minor opposition party, said there were not enough lawmakers present to vote down the martial law declaration, as police blocked the entrance.

TV footage showed police officers blocking the way into the National Assembly and helmeted soldiers carrying rifles in front of the National Assembly's main building to restrict the entrance of people.

An Associated Press photographer saw at least three helicopters, likely from the military, that landed inside the Assembly grounds, while two or three helicopters circled above the site.

Soldiers install barricades outside South Korea's main parliamentary building

15:43 , Jacob Phillips

Soldiers have installed barricades outside South Korea’s main parliamentary building, according to local media.

Police enforcing martial law clash have also clashed with protesters outside parliament.

'All political activities banned to defend free democracy' says Army Chief

15:26 , Jacob Phillips

All political activities, including protests and activities by political parties, have been banned in South Korea, the country’s military has said.

A decree issued by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, has now come into effect, meaning that people who disobey the martial law can be arrested or raided without a warrant, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"All political activities, including those related to the National Assembly, regional assemblies, political parties, the forming of political organizations, rallies and protests are banned," Park said.

Park said the decree has been proclaimed nationwide to defend free democracy and the safety of people from anti-state forces threatening to overthrow the country.

The measures also put all media and publishers under control.

"The act of denying free democracy or attempting a subversion is banned; fake news, manipulating public opinion and false instigation is banned," Park said.

People hold signs reading

Police with riot shield hold off people trying to enter National Assembly

15:14 , Jacob Phillips

Police officers armed with riot shields have been struggling with people trying to enter the National Assembly in Seoul.

It comes after reports from local media that South Korea’s military has announced the suspension of all parliamentary activity.

The Yonhap News Agency says members of the National Assembly have been banned from accessing the building.

Police stand guard in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

Policemen stand in front of the gate to the National Assembly (REUTERS)

Police stand guard in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

South Korean's watch announcement from bus and train stations

15:07 , Jacob Phillips

Photographers in South Korea have captured the moment President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law".

People watched on television screens at bus and train stations as Yoon declared that he would “rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea”.

Commuters travelling in Seoul watched the surprise announcement, which was broadcast late at night on YTN television.

A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul (AP)

White House monitoring the situation in South Korea

14:58 , Jacob Phillips

In the last few minutes, we have had some quick reaction from the White House.

The Biden Administration has been in contact with the South Korean Government and is monitoring the situation closely.

South Korean President had been dismissing calls for investigations into wife and top officials

14:55 , Jacob Phillips

Yoon — whose approval rating has dipped in recent months — has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill.

The opposition has also been attempting to pass motions to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, in what the conservatives have called a vendetta against their criminal investigations on Lee, who has been seen as the favourite for the next presidential election in 2027 in opinion polls.

Yoon has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon's announcement.

More reaction from opposition politicians

14:53 , Jacob Phillips

It wasn't immediately clear how Yoon's step would affect South Korea’s country's governance and democracy.

The move drew immediate opposition from politicians, including the leader of his own conservative party, Han Dong-hoon, who called the decision "wrong" and vowed to "stop it with the people."

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, called Yoon's announcement "illegal and unconstitutional."

"Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin," Yoon said during a televised speech, invoking South Korea's formal name.

"I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalize the country," he said, while asking the people to believe in him and tolerate "some inconveniences”.

Korea Stock Exchange deciding whether to open on Wednesday

14:47 , Jacob Phillips

The Korea Stock Exchange has not yet decided whether or not to open on Wednesday, according to Money Today.

It comes after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday.

Yoon made the announcement in a televised briefing, vowing to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

Opposition politicians react

14:36 , Matt Watts

The leader of South Korean opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, has said the declaration of martial law is unconstitutional, according to The Yonhap News Agency.

"Tanks, armored personnel carriers, and soldiers with guns and knives will rule the country," Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, which has the majority in parliament,has said in a livestream online, according to Reuters.

"The economy of the Republic of Korea will collapse irretrievably. My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly,” he reportedly said.

Yonhap is also reporting that Han Dong-hoon, the head of the ruling People Power Party - of which President Yoon Suk Yeol is a member - has also vowed to block the declaration, describing it as "wrong".

Yoon Suk Yeol declares he will eradicate 'shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces'

14:33 , Matt Watts

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has claimed he will eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces".

He did not cite any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, however, instead focusing on his domestic political opponents.

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," Yoon said.

What is martial law?

14:26

Martial law is a temporary rule by military authorities in a time of emergency.

It is usually brought in when the civil authorities are deemed unable to function.

The implementation of martial law can have legal impacts, such as the suspension of normal civil rights and the extension of military law.

Why has Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law?

14:24 , Matt Watts

South Korea's President has accused the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

His approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon's announcement.