South Korea’s ousted president erects barbed wire barricade to stop his arrest

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s impeached president, rally as police stand guard near his home in Seoul - Anthony Wallace/AFP

South Korea’s ousted leader has erected barbed wire around his home and blockaded its entrance with vehicles to stop his arrest.

Yoon Suk Yeol fortified the defences at his presidential compound over the weekend ahead of the expiry of a warrant for his arrest at midnight local time (3pm GMT) on Monday.

South Korea’s parliament impeached Mr Yoon and suspended him from official duties after a short-lived declaration of martial law last month.

Mr Yoon has refused to appear for questioning since then. Efforts to detain him and search his residence failed following a six-hour standoff on Friday, as the presidential security service and military troops barred entry to criminal investigators.

The South Korean parliament impeached Mr Yoon and suspended him from official duties after he declared martial law last month - Ahn Young-joon/AP

But Mr Yoon’s efforts to undermine the legality of his arrest also fell short on Sunday, as a court in Seoul rejected his challenge to the original warrant, according to the official Yonhap news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will consider whether to file an appeal with the Supreme Court,” said Yun Gap-geun, Mr Yoon’s lawyer. “The dismissal does not mean that the warrants are legally valid.”

Separately, Mr Yoon’s lawyers said on Sunday he would file a complaint against more than 100 police officers who tried to detain him on Friday, and seek an investigation into the chief of South Korea’s anti-corruption agency, who is heading the case.

“They will be looking at charges of obstruction of justice, illegal entry into buildings and violations of military facility protection laws,” his lawyer added.

Tens of thousands of protestors braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow in Seoul for a third consecutive day to stage rallies calling for Mr Yoon’s arrest, while those opposing them echoed Donald Trump’s rallying cry of “Stop the Steal”.

Both supporters and opponents of Mr Yoon braved freezing snow for a third day of stand-off in Seoul - Ahn Young-joon/AP

Supporters of the impeached president held banners echoing US president-elect Donald Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rallying cry - Anthony Wallace/AFP

South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok urged government officials to take “extra caution” to prevent injuries during law enforcement activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In such challenging situations, injuries to civil servants carrying out public duties should never occur,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken was due to arrive in Seoul for talks with senior officials on Sunday.