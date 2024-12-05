South Korea police investigating President Yoon for 'insurrection'
South Korean police are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged "insurrection" over his short-lived declaration of martial law
Military officials have been questioned by MPs - it's becoming clear how few knew about the plan, with the vice-defence minister saying he learnt about it on the news
Earlier President Yoon accepted the resignation of defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, who apologised for his role in Tuesday night's shock move
Yoon has not publicly spoken since an emergency vote in parliament early on Wednesday forced him to reverse his decision and is under pressure to resign
Opposition parties have tabled a motion to impeach him which is now expected to be put to the vote on Saturday
The opposition motion only needs the support of eight ruling party MPs but Yoon's party says it will block attempts to force him from power
