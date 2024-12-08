South Korea prosecutors name president Yoon Suk Yeol as suspect in treason investigation

Shahana Yasmin
·5 min read

The leadership crisis in South Korea deepened further on Sunday after prosecutors named president Yoon Suk Yeol as the subject of a criminal investigation over his failed attempt to impose martial law, and his former defence minister was arrested.

Mr Yoon survived an impeachment vote on Saturday after members of his party boycotted the move, but the leader of his ruling People Power Party (PPP) Han Dong-hoon said in a joint public address with prime minister Han Duck-soo that the president would be excluded from his duties.

“Through Yoon’s early and orderly exit from office, we will minimise confusion, stabilise the political situation and properly establish free democracy,” Han Dong-hoon said in the address.

“The president will effectively be excluded from his duties, including foreign policy and other state affairs, and the prime minister will consult with the party to ensure that the administration of state affairs proceeds without any disruptions.”

South Korea prime minister Han Duck Soo (left) and People Power Party leader Han Dong Hoon bow during a press conference in Seoul on Sunday (YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images)
South Korea prime minister Han Duck Soo (left) and People Power Party leader Han Dong Hoon bow during a press conference in Seoul on Sunday (YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images)

However, he did not provide any clarity on when Mr Yoon would resign, except to say it will be “swiftly announced after discussions within the (ruling) party”.

The announcement was immediately met with condemnation from opposition lawmakers who said it was another unconstitutional power grab to delegate authority without resignation or impeachment, and confirmed they would call for an impeachment vote again.

“The two Hans’ announcement to share power while having Yoon step aside is another coup that violates the constitutional order. It’s absolutely mind-blowing how people can have such an outrageous imagination that ignores national sovereignty,” said the main opposition Democratic Party’s (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, according to Korea Times.

Yoon, he said, “must resign immediately or be impeached immediately. That is the only way to resolve this crisis. We will push for the impeachment vote again on 14 December.”

National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik said the prime minister and the ruling party leader were violating the constitution by involving themselves in handling state affairs.

“The prime minister and the ruling party’s announcement that they will jointly exercise the powers of the president, which no one has given them, is clearly unconstitutional. It is extreme arrogance, and disrespects the nation’s sovereignty and the constitution,” he said.

Civilian protests showed no signs of letting up, as thousands thronged outside the parliament calling for Mr Yoon’s impeachment and arrest, as well as the disbandment of his ruling party.

Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul on Sunday. The signs read “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol.” (AP)
Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul on Sunday. The signs read “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol.” (AP)

Mr Yoon shocked the nation and the world on Tuesday when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers to root out what he called “anti-state forces” and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

He rescinded the order six hours later after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote unanimously against his decree. Some climbed over walls and pushed past soldiers in order to cast their votes.

The move plunged Asia’s fourth-largest economy into its greatest political crisis in decades, threatening to shatter South Korea’s reputation as a democratic success story.

Mr Yoon addressed the nation on Saturday morning to apologise for the “anxiety” caused by his attempt to impose martial law.

“I leave it up to my party to take steps to stabilise the political situation in the future, including the issue of my term in office,” he said, promising there would be no second attempt to impose martial law.

Some had expected him to use the brief TV appearance to resign from office but he stopped short of doing so.

President Yoon Suk Yeol bowing after the end of his address at the Presidential Office in Seoul on Saturday (South Korean Presidential Office)
President Yoon Suk Yeol bowing after the end of his address at the Presidential Office in Seoul on Saturday (South Korean Presidential Office)

A report from Yonhap said Mr Yoon had been booked on charges of treason, referring to the process that formally names a subject of an investigation.

“Numerous complaints have been submitted, and an investigation is under way in accordance with the process,” said Park Se Hyun, who is leading a special investigation into Mr Yoon’s martial law declaration.

Three minority opposition parties filed a complaint with the prosecution against Mr Yoon, former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun and martial law commander Park An Su, accusing them of treason.

The crime of leading an insurrection is punishable by death or life imprisonment, with or without prison labour.

South Korean police officers arrive for the search and seizure at the office of former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun at the Defence Ministry in Seoul (AP)
South Korean police officers arrive for the search and seizure at the office of former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun at the Defence Ministry in Seoul (AP)
Former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun was arrested on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)
Former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun was arrested on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Kim stepped down on Wednesday after the martial law declaration was withdrawn and is seen as a central figure in the debacle, having proposed martial law to the president, according to a senior military official and the impeachment filings.

He was arrested by the prosecution’s special investigative team on Sunday and his mobile phone seized. He was questioned by investigators before his arrest at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, where he appeared voluntarily.

Mr Kim’s office was also raided as part of the investigation.

Multiple military leaders, including the acting defence minister, have said they will refuse any orders to impose another round of martial law in an attempt to reassure the public.

Despite repeated questions from foreign media on Sunday over who is at present the commander-in-chief of South Korea’s military – one of the largest in the world and one that operates important combined commands with the United States – there was no response.

Additional reporting by agencies

Latest Stories

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret

    Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • There’s a rude awakening in store for the DOGE bros

    Once upon a time, a brash outsider entered the Oval Office with a promise to “drain the swamp.” He brought in a posse of businesspeople, led by a leading industrialist, to work like “tireless bloodhounds” to root out inefficiencies in Washington’s vast bureaucracy.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcohol Question

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking

  • Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • Quebec premier says he wants to stop people from praying in public

    Quebec Premier François Legault said Friday afternoon that he wants to ban praying in public and that he was considering using the notwithstanding clause to do so.The premier was giving an overview of the past year in Quebec City before lawmakers break until January when he made the announcement. He said he had instructed his team to look into ways to put the ban in place."Seeing people praying in the streets, in public parks, is not something we want in Quebec," Legault said.His comments, a dep

  • How the meeting between the prince and the president-elect would have been arranged

    In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • Liberal MP accuses fellow caucus member of threatening him in the House of Commons

    Liberal MP Chandra Arya is accusing his caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal of threatening him in the House of Commons on Friday.The incident allegedly took place after Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey—Newton in B.C., attempted to get unanimous consent from the House on a motion to condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India as "genocide."A number of MPs — including Arya, who represents the Ontario riding of Nepean — called out "no" before Dhaliwal was able to finish reading his motion, denying it unanimous sup

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Conservatives delay debate on NDP motion in House of Commons

    The Conservatives stalled debate on an NDP opposition day motion in the House of Commons on Friday, a day after the New Democrats intervened in the Tories' own opposition day.The NDP was set to begin debate on a motion calling on the government to extend the upcoming GST break to what the party calls "essentials," including prepared foods at grocery stores, home heating and cellphone and internet bills.The motion also calls on the government to expand the proposed $250 "working Canadians rebate"

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.