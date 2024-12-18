South Korea says martial law attempt undercut political momentum with Trump

By Jihoon Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Wednesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived bid to impose martial law had created some limitations communicating with the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and undercut both sides' political momentum.

At a rare joint news conference for foreign media, Cho and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok sought to reassure Seoul's allies and calm market jitters since the martial law attempt that shocked the nation and triggered the biggest political crisis in decades.

Cho said Seoul had built a network and communication channels with Trump's campaign that were "stronger than those of any other country", but the martial law order undermined "the political momentum" between the two sides.

"It is true that there have been some disruptions with communication over the past two weeks due to this situation," Cho said.

