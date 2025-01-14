South Korea says North Korea launched projectile toward eastern waters in 2nd launch of year

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has test-fired at least one unidentified projectile toward its eastern waters in its second launch event of 2025.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn’t immediately provide more details.

The launch followed North Korea’s first ballistic launch of the year last week. The North described that the test involved a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile designed to strike targets in the Pacific as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further expand his collection of nuclear-capable weapons to counter rivals.

The Associated Press