South Korea votes to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo

Koh Ewe - and Jean Mackenzie -
·3 min read
Han Duck-soo speaking in front of microphones
A protest erupted in parliament as lawmakers voted to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo [Getty Images]

South Korea has voted to impeach its acting president Han Duck-soo, two weeks after parliament voted to impeach its President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A total of 192 lawmakers voted for his impeachment, more than the 151 votes needed for it to succeed.

Prime minister Han took over the role after President Yoon was impeached by parliament following his failed attempt to impose martial law on 3 December.

Han was supposed to lead the country out of its political turmoil, but opposition MPs argued that he was refusing demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process.

Dramatic scenes in parliament

Chaos erupted in parliament as the vote was held on Friday.

Lawmakers from Yoon and Han's ruling People Power Party (PPP) protested after National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be needed to pass the impeachment bill.

This meant that, unlike the 200 votes required for Yoon's impeachment, no votes from ruling lawmakers would be needed this time for Han to be impeached in parliament.

Ruling party MPs gathered in the middle of the voting chamber chanting, "invalid!" and "abuse of power!" in response, and called for the Speaker to step down. Most of them boycotted the vote.

Lawmakers protesting and crowding around parliament speaker Woo Won-shik
Ruling party lawmakers protested and crowded around the speaker [Getty Images]

Han will be suspended from his duties as soon as he is officially notified by parliament.

The opposition first filed an impeachment motion against Han on Thursday after he blocked the appointment of three judges that parliament had chosen to oversee Yoon's case.

Korea's Constitutional Court is typically made up of a nine-member bench. At least six judges must uphold Yoon's impeachment in order for the decision to be upheld.

There are currently only six judges on the bench, meaning a single rejection would save Yoon from being removed.

The opposition had hoped the three additional nominees would help improve the odds of Yoon getting impeached.

This is the first time an acting president has been impeached since South Korea became a democracy.

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok is set to replace Han as acting president.

Like Yoon, Han's impeachment will need to be confirmed by the constitutional court, which has 180 days to rule on whether the impeachment should be upheld.

"I respect the decision of the National Assembly," Han said Friday, adding that he "will wait for the Constitutional Court's decision."

He also said that he would suspend his duties to "not add to the chaos".

On 3 December, Yoon took the country by surprise as he declared that he was imposing martial law, citing the need to protect the country from "anti-state" forces.

Hours later he reversed the order after 190 MPs voted it down, with many of them climbing fences and breaking barricades to get into the voting chamber.

Yoon later apologised but said he had sought to protect the country's democracy.

Since then, Yoon and his allies have been dogged by the political and legal repercussions of the short-lived martial law order.

Top officials from Yoon's government have been arrested and indicted on allegations of insurrection, while Yoon is facing an impeachment trial. However, the suspended president, who is banned from leaving the country, has been defying summons from investigating authorities.

On Friday, the Korean won plunged to its lowest level against the dollar since the global financial crisis 16 years ago - with both parties blaming each other for the chaos.

Han's removal will likely intensify the political gridlock and uncertainty the country is currently grappling with.

