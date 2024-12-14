South Korean acting president spoke with Biden by phone

Acting South Korean President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers an address to the nation at the government complex in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden by phone, Han's office said in a statement on Sunday.

"South Korea will carry out its foreign and security policies without disruption and strive to ensure the South Korea-U.S. alliance is maintained and developed steadfastly," the statement quoted him as saying.

Biden told Han that the ironclad U.S.-South Korea Alliance remains unchanged and the United States will work together with South Korea to further develop and strengthen the U.S-South Korea alliance as well as trilateral cooperation among South Korea, Japan and the United States, the statement added.

Prime Minister Han became South Korea's acting president after Saturday's impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol.

With parliament's impeachment vote against Yoon passed after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, Yoon is suspended from exercising presidential powers, and the constitution requires the prime minister to take over in an acting role.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Josh Smith, Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler)