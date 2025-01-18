South Korean court extends President Yoon's detention, angering supporters

Joyce Lee and Hyunsu Yim
Updated ·2 min read
Scenes from outside the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang

By Joyce Lee and Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL (Reuters) -A South Korean court on Sunday extended President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention for up to 20 days, citing concern he could destroy evidence in a criminal probe into his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December.

Yoon on Wednesday became the first sitting So,uth Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection. With a requirement either to petition for longer detention or free the president within 48 hours, South Korean investigators asked a Seoul court on Friday to extend his detention after he refused to be questioned.

The Seoul Western District Court said it approved the detention warrant requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the approval was "concern that the suspect may destroy evidence", the court said in a statement.

Under the new warrant, Yoon can be detained for up to 20 days. South Korean regulations require a suspect detained under a warrant to undergo a physical exam, have a mugshot taken and wear a prison uniform.

The CIO said in a statement it will investigate Yoon, who is being held at the Seoul Detention Centre, in accordance with law and procedure.

Upon hearing that Yoon's detention was extended, some Yoon supporters broke into the court around 3 a.m. (1800 GMT Saturday) and damaged property, assaulted police officers and shouted the president's name, Yonhap News Agency said.

Live TV showed a large contingent of police seeking to suppress the protesters inside the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Yoon has stonewalled efforts by the CIO to interrogate him, refusing to attend questioning. It was unclear if Yoon would change his position under the extended detention.

Insurrection, the crime that Yoon may be charged with, is one of the few that a South Korean president does not have immunity from.

South Korea is grappling with its worst political crisis in decades, sparked by Yoon's brief attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3 that was voted down by parliament.

Lawmakers impeached Yoon on Dec. 14, suspending his presidential powers.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Hyunsu Yim and Ju-min Park, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Susan Fenton and Cynthia Osterman)

Latest Stories

  • She was searching online for a recipe. She found a video of herself engaged in a sexual act

    WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.Natalie Brown sat down one day to search the Food Network for a recipe. But another website starting with "F" popped up immediately — Fetlife, a Canadian social networking site for people interested in fetishism — and on it, she found a video she didn't know existed of herself engaged in a sexual act. "I was so humiliated. I felt stupid, I felt embarrassed, I fel

  • Pair who took own lives in Polmont ‘given death sentence’, families’ lawyer says

    A sheriff has ruled the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, could have been avoided.

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • A doctor accused of sexual abuse by more than 200 former patients is indicted on rape charges

    A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade. The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Senate Republicans embarrass themselves (and America) at confirmation hearings | Opinion

    If you haven't been paying attention as Donald Trump's Cabinet picks sat through Senate confirmation hearings this week, good for you.

  • Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term. Some in the crowd wore the pink hats that marked the much-larger protest against Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

  • Rumors Swirl About Who Bailed Rudy Giuliani Out at the 11th Hour

    There’s a bit of a mystery surrounding who may have offered the financial backing for Rudy Giuliani to settle with a pair of 2020 election workers from Georgia that he repeatedly defamed. Under the agreement, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney gets to keep his New York and Florida apartments, as well as other valuables, in exchange for a payment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The amount of the payment, and its source, is undisclosed. Giuliani was ordered in December 2023 to p

  • Pat King apologizes for role in Freedom Convoy, faces sentencing next month

    Freedom Convoy figurehead Pat King has apologized for his role in the 2022 protests, saying the fallout from his actions in Ottawa has left him unable to sleep, fearing for his safety, enduring online harassment, and facing financial ruin."I am extremely sorry for what happened to the City of Ottawa, and for that, I absolutely apologize for my actions," he said, adding that he "can relate" to what downtown residents experienced during the weeks-long gridlock and constant horn honking.King made t

  • Rural home invasion victims write of 'utter fear and vulnerability' as offender gets 10-year sentence

    The victim of a violent home invasion in rural Alberta told a judge on Friday that his home has become a prison since he and his sister were attacked by a man with a gun who was pretending to be a police officer.Armin Babic, 42, was convicted last year of robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm and forcible confinement after a 2019 home invasion at a De Winton acreage, victimizing two strangers who were in their 60s and 70s at the time. "My home has become my own jail cell," wrote Gavin Mc

  • Sweet Grandma with a Sinister Secret: How Dorothea Puente Turned Her Boarding House into a House of Horrors

    The innocuous-seeming woman committed some of the most notorious murders in Sacramento's history

  • 3 Things Trump Wants You To Forget Before He Takes Power

    President-elect Donald Trump has made revisionism a cornerstone of his political career. Here’s why that’s so dangerous.

  • Ga. Man Accused of Stabbing Woman to Death Before Being Tracked Down by Police Hours Later

    The woman, identified by Adriana Long, was pronounced dead at the scene

  • Man jailed for murdering child sex offender

    Anthony Gardiner exploited John Coxon for money and later attacked him inside his own home.

  • CNN Airs Supercut of Trump Being Trashed by His Own Appointees

    CNN broadcast a supercut of some of the withering comments that Donald Trump’s appointees have previously made about him. The president-elect took to Truth Social this week to detail his White House blacklist, saying he doesn’t want any officials in his new administration who’ve worked for someone “suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” citing some of his most prominent critics as examples of those with the imagined condition. Despite his passionate rebuttal of these characters, some of his

  • Pittsburgh woman hires boys to shovel snow for $5 then assaults one of them: Police

    The woman is facing charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, giving false reports to police and inducement of minors with liquor.

  • More than 10,000 Toronto seniors missing out on old age benefits: report

    More than 10,000 low-income Torontonians are not accessing the Old Age Security (OAS) benefits they're entitled to, according to new research by Wellesley Institute and Open Policy Ontario.The Unclaimed Benefits report further shows that certain groups, including racialized individuals and those with limited proficiency in English or French, are the most likely to be missing out. "Most people think of OAS as a very simple program. You turn 65 and you apply and as long as you've been in Canada fo

  • Video shows violent robbery of 83-year-old woman who had just claimed Florida lotto money

    Security camera footage shows the woman leaving a convenience store in Orlando after claiming her win when a man violently attacked and robbed her.

  • African troops 'forced to Ukraine frontlines' while Russians stay in camp

    A large number of Africans have joined the Russian army since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While some have voluntarily taken up arms via private companies under contract with the Kremlin, others were lured by false promises. One Cameroonian, who thought he was going to Russia to work as a caretaker, reveals the extent of this human trafficking. "Tomorrow, they want us to go on a suicide mission. I'm going to drop the gun so I don't have to go. I'll probably be tortured and sent to p