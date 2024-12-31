South Korean court issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol bows while delivering an address at the Presidential Office in Seoul, December 12, 2024.

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law, investigators said Tuesday. Yoon, who faces potential life imprisonment or the death penalty for insurrection, remains under constitutional court review following his impeachment.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule this month, plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

He was stripped of his presidential duties by parliament over the action, but a constitutional court ruling is pending on whether to confirm the impeachment.

"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.

The conservative leader faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

The Presidential Security Service has previously refused to comply with three search warrants.



