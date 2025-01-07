South Korean court re-issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -A South Korean court has re-issued a warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country's corruption investigation agency said on Tuesday.

Investigators seeking to question him on allegations of insurrection have struggled to execute a warrant for his arrest.

The head of the investigation unit, blocked by a human chain of hundreds of presidential security service and military guards outside his residence last week, said earlier on Tuesday they remained determined to bring him in.

Yoon's lawyers filed an injunction request to a Seoul court to nullify the arrest warrant, but the court struck that down on Sunday, a court official said on Tuesday.

