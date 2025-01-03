South Korean fire fighters tackle blaze in commercial building in Seongnam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean fire officials say they are responding to a fire at a commercial building in the city of Seongnam, south of the capital Seoul.

Dozens of people have been evacuated from the property, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was still inside. TV footage showed smoke and flames coming from the lower part of the building.

The Gyeonggi provincial fire department said Friday that firefighters were still trying to extinguish the blaze at the eight-story building, which included multiple basement levels. It said there were no confirmed injuries.

The Associated Press