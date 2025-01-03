South Korean investigators arrive at President Yoon’s house to arrest him

Investigators who attempted to arrest South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol at his home on Friday were reportedly involved in a stand-off with the military.

Officials entered Mr Yoon’s official residence as part of an investigation into his botched attempt to impose martial law which last month triggered a constitutional crisis.

Corruption Investigation Office staff, including senior prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan, were let through heavy security barricades to enter the residence to attempt to execute their warrant to detain Mr Yoon,

But they were “blocked by a military unit inside” after entering, the Yonhap news agency reported.

It had been unclear whether the Presidential Security Service, which still protects Mr Yoon as the country’s sitting head of state, would comply with investigators’ warrants.

Members of his security team have previously blocked attempted police raids of the presidential residence, but it was not immediately clear which unit had blocked investigators on Friday.

Vehicles carrying CIO staff try to get through the congested streets outside President Yoon’s house - AP

The suspended president faces arrest, imprisonment or, at worst, the death penalty.

Mr Yoon, who has already been impeached and suspended from duty by lawmakers, would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.

The CIO confirmed on Friday morning that “the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun”.

Shortly after, Mr Yoon’s lawyer said the attempt to detain him was “unlawful”.

Dozens of police buses and hundreds of uniformed police lined the street outside the compound in central Seoul.

Some 2,700 police and 135 police buses have been deployed to the area to prevent clashes, Yonhap reported, after Yoon’s supporters faced off with anti-Yoon demonstrators on Thursday.

Mr Yoon has been holed up inside the residence since a court approved the warrant to detain him earlier this week, vowing to “fight” authorities seeking to question him over his failed martial law bid.

President Yoon was impeached last month - AP

South Korean media have reported that CIO officials want to arrest Mr Yoon and take him to their office in Gwacheon near Seoul for questioning.

After that, he can be held for up to 48 hours on the existing warrant. Investigators need to apply for another arrest warrant to keep him in custody.

After staging chaotic protests on Thursday, a handful of Mr Yoon’s die-hard supporters, which include far-right YouTube personalities and evangelical Christian preachers, had camped outside his compound all night - some holding prayer sessions.

“Illegal warrant is invalid” they chanted early on Friday.

“Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk Yeol,” they yelled, waving red glow sticks.

Others repeated claims that “the election was rigged”, referring to last April’s general election.

Mr Yoon’s supporters claim the previous election in April was “rigged” - EPA

Thousands of Mr Yoon’s supporters have turned out - GETTY IMAGES

The head of the CIO, Oh Dong-woon, has warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution.

Along with the summons, a Seoul court issued a search warrant for his official residence and other locations, a CIO official said.

South Korean officials have previously failed to execute similar arrest warrants for lawmakers - in 2000 and 2004 - due to party members and supporters blocking police for the seven days the warrants were valid.