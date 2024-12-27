South Korean parliament votes to impeach acting president Han Duck Soo

South Korea’s parliament impeached acting president Han Duck Soo on Friday, just two weeks after similarly punishing president Yoon Suk Yeol for briefly declaring martial law earlier this month.

“I announce that prime minister Han Duck Soo’s impeachment motion has passed,” the National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik said following a chaotic voting session. “Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach.”

The National Assembly has 300 members and the motion needed 151 votes to pass.

Mr Han, the prime minister who took over as acting president after Mr Yoon was impeached and suspended from office, was accused by the opposition of “actively participating in the insurrection” and failing to finalise his predecessor’s impeachment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

His failure to approve three judges nominated by the National Assembly to fill vacancies on the Constitutional Court further inflamed tensions with the opposition Democratic Party, which had warned him of impeachment if the appointments weren’t made.

The Constitutional Court, which is preparing to rule on Mr Yoon’s impeachment by the parliament, currently has only six judges instead of nine. For Mr Yoon’s impeachment to be upheld, a total of six judges must approve it, leaving the outcome precariously dependent on unanimous agreement in the absence of a full bench. One dissent could save the president from permanent removal from office.

More details to follow.