South Korea arrests ex-defense minister over martial law, Yonhap News says

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean prosecutors on Sunday arrested ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun over his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency said.

Yoon survived an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday, prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, but the leader of his own party said he will be effectively excluded from his duties before eventually stepping down.

Ruling Party leader Han Dong-hoon plans to meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday morning.

Kim, who offered his resignation on Wednesday, was seen as a central figure in Tuesday's brief martial law declaration. A senior military official and filings to impeach Yoon by opposition members said Kim had made the proposal to Yoon.

The prosecution's special investigative team has questioned Kim, who voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday), the report said. The office was not immediately available for comments.

Three minority opposition parties filed a complaint with the prosecution against Yoon, Kim and martial law commander Park An-su, accusing them of insurrection. If convicted, the crime of leading an insurrection is punishable by death or life imprisonment, with or without prison labour.

Opposition lawmakers alleged Yoon mobilized military forces to block a vote by lawmakers seeking to nullify what they said was an unconstitutional martial law decree.

The national police raided the office of Kim on Sunday as part of an investigation into claims of treason against Yoon and top ministers, Yonhap said.

Earlier on Saturday, Yoon addressed the nation in a televised speech to apologise for his martial law decree, saying he would not avoid legal and political responsibilities for his action, though he did not offer to resign.

Yoon said he would put his fate in the hands of the ruling party, which Ruling Party leader Han Dong-hoon later said was effectively a promise to leave office early.

Han has said Yoon would be "effectively excluded from his duties" and his party will consult with the prime minister to manage state affairs.

Yoon shocked the nation on Tuesday night when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers to root out what he called "anti-state forces" and obstructionist political opponents. He rescinded the order six hours later, after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote unanimously against the decree.

Yoon's martial law declaration plunged South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. military ally, into its greatest political crisis in decades, threatening to shatter the country's reputation as a democratic success story.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sandra Maler)