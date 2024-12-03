South Korean MPs defy president’s declaration of martial law as crowds gather

South Korea’s National Assembly has voted to block an attempt by the president, Yoon Suk Yeol, to declare martial law, leaving the future of his emergency measure unclear as protesters and armed forces gathered in Seoul.

There was jubilation outside the National Assembly building late on Tuesday night, as hundreds of people gathered to witness armed forces enter the building, as lawmakers flocked to the legislature to hold an emergency session to block Yoon’s sudden declaration.

Yoon had declared martial law in an unannounced late-night televised address, claiming he would eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces”.

It is the first time since 1980 that martial law was declared in South Korea.

The Yonhap news agency cited the military as saying activities by parliament and political parties would be banned, and that media and publishers would be under the control of the martial law command.

Yoon did not cite any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, instead focusing on his domestic political opponents.

The surprise move sent shock waves through the country, which had a series of authoritarian leaders early in its history but has been considered democratic since the 1980s. The Korean won was down sharply against the US dollar. A central bank official said it was preparing measures to stabilise the market if needed.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, on Tuesday night chanting “Abolish martial law” and “Oppose martial law”. Helicopters were flying overhead and parliamentary aides were seen physically pushing back martial forces.

A White House spokesperson said the US was monitoring the situation closely. Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to guard against the North. A spokesman for the US military command did not answer repeated phone calls.

Sources in the South Korean and US government said they were completely shocked by the development.

The move drew immediate opposition from politicians, including the leader of his Yoon’s own conservative party, Han Dong-hoon, who called the decision “wrong” and vowed to “stop it with the people”.

Yoon is known for labelling his political opponents as “anti-state forces” and “fake news”. His administration, which took over in May 2022, has massively stepped up the use of defamation lawsuits against press outfits.

In announcing martial law, Yoon said he had no choice but to resort to such a measure in order to safeguard free and constitutional order, claiming opposition parties had taken hostage of the parliamentary process to throw the country into a crisis.

“I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order,” Yoon said.

He did not say in the address what specific measures would be taken.

South Korea’s constitution state’s that the president, who is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces, may declare martial law “in time of war, armed conflict or similar national emergency.”

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition Democratic party, which has a majority in parliament, said in a livestream online: “Tanks, armoured personnel carriers and soldiers with guns and knives will rule the country. The economy of the Republic of Korea will collapse irretrievably. My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly.”

Lee Jae-jung, a Democratic party lawmaker, said that she was going to the National Assembly to prevent martial law from being imposed.

A taxi driver in Seoul who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal said: “They’re using exactly the same methods they used in the Park Chung-hee and Chun Doo-hwan eras … Whenever their regime is in crisis, they use war-mongering and martial law to cover it up.”

Park and Chun were military dictators in South Korea between 1961 and 1988. “I never imagined this would happen again,” the taxi driver said.

The Centre for Military Human Rights, an NGO, said that the declaration of martial law was illegal and called the move “a declaration of war against the people of the Republic of Korea,” using South Korea’s formal name.

The group accused Yoon of staging a coup, and called on the military to refrain from using force against citizens.

Yoon cited a motion by the Democratic party this week to impeach some of the country’s top prosecutors and its rejection of a government budget proposal.

On Monday South Korea’s ministers criticised a Democratic party move last week to cut more than 4tn won (£2.2bn) from the government’s budget proposal. Yoon said that action undermined the essential functioning of government administration.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report