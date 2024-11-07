South Korean president publicly apologizes for alleged scandals

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives for a news conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday and made a televised public apology to the nation regarding alleged political scandals. Pool Photo by Kim Hong-ji/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday apologized to the nation for alleged political scandals but denounced as "political propaganda" a possible investigation into his wife.

"I would like to say I'm sorry and offer a heartfelt apology to the Korean people," Yoon said in a televised public statement to the nation.

"From the perspective of the Korean people, I'm sure I have many shortcomings," Yoon said. "But I've always sincerely sought to stand with the people."

He said that despite his efforts, he has "given people cause to worry."

Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, have been embroiled in scandals that include allegedly interfering in the ruling political party's nomination process in 2022, ties to a political broker, potential stock manipulation and accepting as a gift a luxury bag.

Yoon's public apology came after his approval rating fell to less than 20% due to scandals involving his wife and the recent release of phone call recordings in which Yoon appeared to interfere in the nomination process by South Korea's ruling party.

Yoon said he won't make excuses and took all of the blame for the scandals as he delivered the televised apology from the presidential office in Yongsan.

He also denounced efforts by opposition parties to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations his wife.

"That's not a legal procedure, but political propaganda," Yoon said.

He called the proposal a "clear violation of the principle of the separation of powers in liberal democracies."

Yoon said his wife made mistakes but she has been "demonized" by excessively exaggerated claims against her, he said.

He said the executive branch of South Korea's government is responsible for deciding which cases are investigated and which prosecutors conduct such investigations.

He said his wife and others already were investigated with no indictments made.

Demanding another investigation violates the human rights of those who already were investigated, Yoon said.