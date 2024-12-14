South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached over martial law attempt

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday over his short-lived martial law declaration earlier this month. Twelve of his People Power Party members joined the opposition to pass the impeachment motion. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached Saturday over his short-lived martial law decree, with twelve lawmakers from his own party joining the opposition to pass the motion in the National Assembly.

The impeachment motion was passed with a vote of 204-85. Three lawmakers abstained and eight votes were declared invalid.

Yoon survived a first impeachment attempt last weekend as all but three members of his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote. This time, however, just enough party members defected to push the vote past the two-thirds threshold needed in the 300-member parliament. The Democratic Party-led opposition controls 192 seats in the National Assembly.

Yoon appeared to lose the support of some allies, including PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, in the wake of a defiant address Thursday in which he defended his decision to declare martial law on Dec. 3 and vowed to "fight to the end."

Yoon's martial declaration was overturned just hours later by the National Assembly in a dramatic early morning emergency vote.

Enormous crowds gathered near the National Assembly in Seoul, calling for Yoon's ouster. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

"Yoon Suk Yeol was the ringleader of this insurrection," Rep. Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the opposition Democratic Party, said in the main hall of the National Assembly ahead of the vote.

"We have to suspend his duties right now. That is the only way for us to work for our people," Park said. "He is sending shockwaves not only through the political situation but also the diplomatic and economic situation. By impeaching we have to show the world that our democracy is working as it should be."

Yoon's fate is now in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which must decide whether to confirm the impeachment within 180 days. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will relieve Yoon of his duties and step in as interim leader during this period.

An enormous and exuberant crowd estimated at more than 200,000 gathered near the National Assembly ahead of the vote, calling for Yoon's removal with signs and chants. Loud K-pop music and humorous flags have brought a spirited atmosphere to daily rallies since Yoon's martial law decree.

Yoon's impeachment is the third in South Korea over the past two decades, reflecting its combative and divisive political arena. In 2004, then-president Roh Moo-hyun was impeached by the parliament, but the Constitutional Court did not back his removal.

Former President Park Geun-hye was impeached and removed from power by the court in 2017.

Yoon is also facing criminal investigations for treason and abuse of power and has been barred from leaving the country. The embattled president's popularity has cratered since his martial law attempt, falling to an all-time low of 11% in a poll by Gallup Korea released Friday.

This is a developing story.