South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

The president of South Korea has declared "emergency martial law", accusing the country's opposition of controlling the parliament and sympathising with North Korea.

Yoon Suk Yeol announced he was taking the step, which enacts temporary rule by the military, during a late-night televised briefing on Tuesday, saying it was critical for defending the country's constitutional order.

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," Mr Yoon said.

The surprise move is the first declaration of martial law since the country's democratisation in 1987. It is unknown how long it could be in place.

Following Mr Yoon's announcement, South Korea's military proclaimed parliament and other political gatherings that could cause "social confusion" would be suspended, according to the country's government-funded Yonhap news agency.

It also reported all media and publishers will be under its control and the country's doctors, who have been striking for months over government plans, should return to work within 48 hours.

Police clash with protesters

In reaction to the martial law enforcement, police officers were seen blocking the entrance to the National Assembly building in Seoul.

Clashes between protesters and police were also seen as people inside the building appeared to run upstairs away from the entrance.

The opposition Democratic Party, which is led by Lee Jae-myung, said parliament will try to "nullify" the president's order, according to South Korean news channel YTN.

YTN also reported the leader of the country's Ruling People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, called the martial law "wrong" and vowed to block it.

Mr Lee had earlier called all politicians from his party to gather outside the parliamentary building, Yonhap reported.

According to the law in South Korea, the government must lift martial law if the majority of the National Assembly demands a vote.

A White House spokesperson said that the Biden administration is monitoring the situation closely.

Political parties in deadlock

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

His conservative People Power Party has been in a deadlock with the liberal Democratic Party over next year's budget bill.

Ministers protested the move on Monday by the Democratic Party to slash more than four trillion won (approximately £2.1bn) from the government's budget proposal.

Mr Yoon said that action undermines the essential functioning of government administration.

The president has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, which has drawn criticism from his political rivals.

Security and defence analyst Professor Michael Clarke told Sky News the government in South Korea has been in "crisis" for a couple of years.

"Yoon has been leading a minority government for some time, against him the Democratic Party have just frustrated whatever he has tried to do," Clarke said.

"He has decided to get ahead of his opposition by creating this move.

"The last thing that liberal democracy needs at the moment is one of the democracies of Asia turning into a short-term dictatorship, so I think this is only a short-term parliamentary manoeuvrer, but it may turn out to be more."

Martial law is typically temporary, but it can continue indefinitely. It is most often declared in times of war and/or emergencies such as civil unrest and natural disasters.

South Korea's previous martial law was in October 1979.