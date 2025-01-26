South Korean prosecutors indict president Yoon for insurrection

South Korean prosecutors indicted impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday on charges of leading an insurrection with his short-lived martial law declaration on 3 December.

This comes following a recommendation from anti-corruption investigators last week that Mr Yoon be formally charged. This indictment makes Mr Yoon the first sitting president in Korea's history to be indicted under detention.

Mr Yoon also became the first sitting president of South Korea to be arrested after being charged with insurrection, a month after he stunned the world by imposing martial law, which was swiftly revoked by a parliamentary vote.

He was impeached by the National Assembly over his short-lived martial law declaration on the night of 3 December and was suspended from office.

Investigators were forced to launch a pre-dawn operation on 15 December to arrest Mr Yoon – their second attempt – triggering almost a three-hour-long standoff with the president’s supporters and more than 3,000 police officers. Later the same day, hundreds of law enforcement officers managed to enter the presidential residence in Seoul, and successfully detain Mr Yoon.

On Friday, Mr Yoon said he was “a little uncomfortable”, according to a statement by his lawyer, but “doing well”. He is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital.

Insurrection is one of the few criminal charges from which a South Korean president does not have immunity. It is punishable by life imprisonment or death, although South Korea has not executed anyone in decades.

“The prosecution has decided to indict Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being a ringleader of insurrection,” main opposition Democratic Party spokesman Han Min Soo told a press conference. “The punishment of the ringleader of insurrection now begins finally.”

Defending his actions, Mr Yoon said at a court hearing that his martial law declaration was only meant to inform the public of the danger of an opposition-controlled National Assembly. He argued that the martial law imposition ended early because he quickly withdrew troops after the assembly voted down his decree.

Mr Yoon’s indictment comes a day before his detention period was set to end. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which was investigating Mr Yoon, transferred the case to the prosecution on Thursday, since legally the agency cannot indict a president.

The prosecution team on the case said they reviewed the evidence and determined that indicting Mr Yoon was the appropriate choice, reported Yonhap.

Prosecutors were unable to investigate themselves after a Seoul court rejected two requests to extend the president’s detention period.

If a suspect is not indicted within the detention period, they must be released, according to South Korean law.

As Mr Yoon awaits a Constitutional Court trial that will decide whether to permanently suspend his powers or return him to office, the country grapples with a nation in extreme political turmoil.