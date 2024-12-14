Thousands take to streets of Seoul as South Korea tries to impeach president again

BBC
·1 min read

  • Thousands of protesters have gathered outside South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul as MPs begin to vote again on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

  • The opposition needs just eight members of Yoon's party to vote in favour of impeachment before the motion can pass

  • Yoon survived an impeachment vote last weekend and has clung to power, despite mounting calls for him to step down after he tried to impose martial law

  • In another part of the capital, Gwanghwamun, Yoon's supporters are also holding a rally in support of the embattled leader

  • President Yoon and his allies are currently under investigation for insurrection charges, and a travel ban has been slapped on several of them

