Thousands take to streets of Seoul as South Korea tries to impeach president again
Thousands of protesters have gathered outside South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul as MPs begin to vote again on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
The opposition needs just eight members of Yoon's party to vote in favour of impeachment before the motion can pass
Yoon survived an impeachment vote last weekend and has clung to power, despite mounting calls for him to step down after he tried to impose martial law
In another part of the capital, Gwanghwamun, Yoon's supporters are also holding a rally in support of the embattled leader
President Yoon and his allies are currently under investigation for insurrection charges, and a travel ban has been slapped on several of them
