South Korean opposition wins landslide victory in parliamentary vote

South Korea’s opposition won by a landslide in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, a result that risks making Yoon Suk Yeol, the president, a lame duck for his remaining three years in office.

Results after more than 99 per cent of votes were counted by Thursday morning showed the main Democratic Party (DP) was projected to take more than 170 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, a rise from 156 in the last parliamentary term.

A splinter liberal party considered to be allied with the DP was expected to take at least 10 seats.

This leaves Mr Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) with an expected total of just over 100 seats, meaning he will avoid a super-majority of a two-third opposition control that could break presidential votes and pass constitutional amendments.

However, analysts believe the opposition parliamentary majority will likely still lead to political gridlock for the president’s administration.

Although Mr Yoon’s foreign and defence policies are unlikely to be impacted by parliamentary challenge, his push for corporate tax cuts, business-friendly reforms and recruiting more medical students are now at risk of stalling.

The president’s approval ratings are already low as a result of rising food prices and the cost of living, a bitter doctor’s strike and several political scandals.

That is despite several notable foreign policy achievements over the past two years.

Mr Yoon has been credited by the US for taking bold steps to overcome historical differences with neighbouring Japan to build up trilateral political and military ties and counter China’s growing regional influence and rising threats from North Korea.

However, such successes have held little water with voters who are struggling to make ends meet.

On the campaign trail, Mr Yoon was accused of being out of touch when he picked up a government-subsidised bundle of spring onions and remarked that the price tag of 875 won (51p) was “reasonable”.

The actual retail price is up to 4,000 won (£2.34). The gaffe has since been used repeatedly by the opposition to mock the president’s party, with displays of spring onions popping up at campaign rallies.

The Yoon administration has also struggled with negative headlines over the appointment of Lee Jong-sup, the former defence minister, as envoy to Australia while being investigated for corruption, and a controversy over the First Lady allegedly accepting a luxury bag.

Earlier this year, hidden camera footage emerged of Kim Keon-hee appearing to accept a Dior handbag from a pastor known for advocating closer ties with North Korea. Mr Yoon has maintained she was the victim of a political ploy.

“When voters chose me, it was your judgement against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and you are giving the Democratic Party the duty to take responsibility for the livelihood of the people and create a better society,” said Lee Jae-myung, the opposition leader, after his party’s victory.

Mr Lee, who won a seat in the city of Incheon to the west of the capital, Seoul, is also facing corruption charges connected to real estate development and bribery accusations linked to a football club he oversaw as a city mayor, all of which he denies.

The leaders of the two main parties that have historically dominated South Korean politics have both struggled to win over the electorate, and Mr Lee lost only by 0.73 per cent to Mr Yoon in the 2022 presidential poll.

The National Election Commission (NEC) won as expected to announce the official results later on Thursday. Nearly 29.7 million, or 67 per cent of eligible voters, cast their ballots.

