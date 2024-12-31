South Koreans mourn deaths of Jeju Air crash victims

STORY: :: Seoul residents pay respect to

victims of the Jeju Air plane crash

:: December 31, 2024

:: Seoul, South Korea

:: Oh Se-hoon, Seoul Mayor

"To all those who have tragically lost their lives in unforeseen accidents, we offer our deepest condolences. To ensure that our society can collectively express this mourning for such large-scale tragedies, a memorial altar has been set up."

:: Park Byung-ho, Resident

"A few days ago, there was that airplane crash, and it was so devastating and heartbreaking. For about two days, I couldn’t help but feel sorrowful. The news kept reporting it, and it was just so, so sad. So this morning, I heard that a memorial altar was being set up at the (Seoul City Hall) square, so I stopped by on my way to work."

On Sunday (December 29), all 175 passengers and four of the six crew were killed when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway at Muan International Airport, erupting into a fireball as it slammed into a wall. Two crew members were pulled out alive.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was also seen paying his respect to the victims on Tuesday morning.