South Korea's impeached president Yoon defies arrest over failed martial law bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol continues to resist arrest inside his residence for a third day following his impeachment over a failed martial law bid on December 3. Facing possible arrest, imprisonment, or death penalty, Yoon remains defiant, vowing to "fight" authorities.

The embattled leader issued the bungled declaration on December 3 that led to his impeachment and has left him facing arrest, imprisonment or, at worst, the death penalty.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon have since camped outside his presidential residence, while members of his security team have blocked attempted police raids in a dramatic stand-off.

Yoon has gone to ground but remained unrepentant as the crisis has rolled on, issuing a defiant message to his base days before an arrest warrant expires on January 6.

"The Republic of Korea is currently in danger due to internal and external forces threatening its sovereignty, and the activities of anti-state elements," he said in a statement passed around to protesters, his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun confirmed to AFP.

"I vow to fight alongside you to the very end to protect this nation," he added, saying he watched the hundreds-strong protest on Wednesday evening on a YouTube live stream.

