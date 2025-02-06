South Korea's impeached prime minister says cabinet expressed concerns over martial law plan

Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
Updated ·3 min read

By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's impeached prime minister told parliament on Thursday that "everyone" in a hastily-arranged meeting of ministers expressed concerns about President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plan before he announced it on December 3.

Han Duck-soo, who was briefly acting president after Yoon was impeached and suspended from power on December 14 before being impeached himself, joined acting President Choi Sang-mok in facing parliamentary questioning over their role in the shock martial law decision.

"Everyone objected and expressed worry and raised the problems with this decision to the president," Han told a special committee, referring to the meeting where Yoon told some cabinet members of his intention to declare martial law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martial law lasted only around six hours before Yoon rescinded the order in the face of opposition from parliament, but it sent shockwaves through Asia's fourth-largest economy and sparked a spiralling political crisis.

Choi, who is also the finance minister, told the committee that the biggest challenges facing the country included people's livelihoods and changes in the international order.

"There's the need to stabilise government administration," Choi said.

Yoon appeared on Thursday at a hearing in his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to reinstate him or remove him permanently from office.

Senior military officials testified in court about their role in deploying to parliament when Yoon declared martial law.

"My mission was to blockade the parliament building and the members' hall, and secure those buildings," said Army Colonel Kim Hyun-tae, who was leading a team of about 97 special forces soldiers that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim said that after they entered parliament, his commander, Kwak Jong-geun, ordered him to get inside the main chamber of the building where lawmakers had gathered to lift martial law.

Kim said Kwak, the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, told him to stop 150 or more "people" from gathering, but his troops were unable to enter the chamber.

He testified that it was unclear whether the order meant lawmakers and he didn’t know the significance at the time.

Parliament needed a quorum of 150 lawmakers to void the martial law decree. In the end 190 of them defied the cordon around the building to vote against Yoon's decision.

Kwak, who has been suspended and criminally charged over his role in the imposition of martial law, addressed the court later on Thursday. He testified that Yoon had directly ordered Kwak to "drag the personnel" out of the chamber, because the "voting quorum" had not been met at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back, Kwak said he thought the troop deployment was wrong and regretted not being able to say no to his bosses' order.

"I decided to be truthful because I was worried (people) would say what I said was wrong or right," he said.

He previously told the parliament that Yoon did not ask him to protect civilians or withdraw his troops, contradicting Yoon's claims.

Yoon's lawyers questioned the credibility of Kwak's statements and said Yoon did not give an order to remove the lawmakers because it would be difficult to achieve.

Yoon has denied any wrongdoing and allegations about attempted arrests of politicians. He has defended the martial law decree as his right as head of the state.

Speaking in court, Yoon said he had called Kwak but only to check the situation and safety on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope our judges look into this issue based on common sense, whether it makes sense to suddenly call and say drag out or block the quorum between top and bottom in public service," he said, accusing Kwak of framing him as leading an insurrection.

Yoon is in jail and faces a separate criminal trial on charges of insurrection.

(Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Michael Perry and Kate Mayberry)

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Massive Flaw In Trump's Canada Plan That MAGA Will Soon Regret

    The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Trump Wants Ballroom to Turn White House Into Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.

  • Ex-CIA Man Warns Of Quick, Scary Scenario For Americans After Trump Gaza Proposal

    The president's outrageous idea for Gaza set off a red alert for intel expert Marc Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe."

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • "It's Time To Boycott Anything American": Here's How Canadians Are Responding To Trump's Tariffs

    "They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."

  • Congress puts hold on Trump’s $1 billion arms sale to Israel

    Congress has placed a hold on a $1 billion arms sale package for Israel that was readied alongside President Trump welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on Tuesday. Two congressional aides told The Hill on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on the arms sale package. The Wall Street Journal first reported the…

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Nancy Mace repeatedly shouts anti-trans slur in House hearing: 'I don't really care‘

    Mace once hailed herself as a lawmaker who ‘strongly support[s]’ LGBTQ rights

  • Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water

  • Trump resistance? A 1940s US sabotage manual goes viral

    Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, tens of thousands of people have downloaded the “Simple Sabotage Field Manual”, a guide written by a US intelligence agent in 1944 to help the allied resistance during World War II. Its newfound popularity comes amid an emerging grassroots opposition to waves of executive orders from the new president. The first time Donald Trump was elected US president in 2017, George Orwell’s dystopian thriller “1984” made a surprise return to the top of best

  • CNN Host Abby Phillip Does Darndest To Inform Lawmaker That GOP Lied, And It's Kinda Funny

    CNN's Phillip tried so hard to assure Rep. Nicole Malliotakis that she was spouting a falsehood perpetuated by Trump.

  • South African president phones influential billionaire Musk after Trump's funding threat

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump's “influential” billionaire adviser Elon Musk a day after the new U.S. president promised to cut funding for South Africa over a land expropriation law, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Wednesday.

  • Trump Gives Education Secretary Nominee Marching Orders to Destroy Department

    Donald Trump told reporters that in order to be successful as secretary of education, nominee Linda McMahon will have to destroy the very department she has been named to lead. After news broke on Monday that Trump was preparing to sign an executive order that would try to dismantle the Department of Education, the president was asked at a Tuesday press conference about what the plan means for McMahon, whose confirmation process has stalled. “Why nominate Linda McMahon to be the education depart

  • The Latest: Protesters across the US rally against Trump and the shuttering of USAID

    A movement to oppose President Donald Trump organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, is looking to spark nationwide protests on Wednesday. Organized largely online, many of the protests are planned at state capitols, with some in other cities. Flyers circulating decry Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society, and include messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

  • Panama Canal denies US claim of preferential crossing rights

    WASHINGTON/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panama Canal Authority on Wednesday denied the U.S. State Department's claim that U.S. government vessels would be able to cross the canal without paying fees, likely ratcheting up tensions after President Donald Trump threatened to take back control of the crossing. The canal authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government, said in a statement that it had not made any changes to charge fees or rights to cross the canal, adding its statement was directly in response to the U.S. claims. The U.S. State Department had said earlier in the day that Panama's government had agreed to no longer charge crossing fees for U.S. government vessels, in a move that would save the U.S. millions of dollars a year.