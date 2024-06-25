South Korea's leader slams North for Russia pact

STORY: :: South Korea's leader says the North's pact with Russia is 'anachronistic'

:: Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President

“Last week, North Korea signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, who started the Ukraine War, and even pledged to strengthen military and economic cooperation, which is a direct violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. It is an anachronistic act that goes against the progress of history.”

:: June 25, 2024

:: Daegu, South Korea

:: Yoon made the comments while marking 74 years since the start of the Korean War

“Our military will maintain a firm readiness in any case so that North Korea will never dare to overlook the Republic of Korea and we will respond overwhelmingly and sternly to North Korea’s provocations.”

The war began in 1950 when North Korea’s military stormed over the border into the U.S.-backed South. The fighting would eventually involve 20 other nations participating as part of U.N. forces and claim millions of lives, but it only ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the Koreas in a technical state of war.

More tensions have flared recently as the North has flown hundreds of balloons carrying trash in protest against South Korean activists flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets, prompting Seoul to scrap an inter-Korean military pact and take steps to resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts which Pyongyang has long denounced.