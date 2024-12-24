South Korea's opposition party vows to impeach acting president

HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s main opposition party said Tuesday it will seek to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo after he missed an opposition-set deadline to approve independent investigations into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

If realized, Han’s impeachment would further deepen South Korea’s political tumult and worries by neighboring countries caused by Yoon’s stunning Dec. 3 martial law declaration and ensuing impeachment. Han, the country’s No. 2 official, has taken over presidential powers and duties since Yoon’s impeachment. If he's impeached too, the finance minister is next in line.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament, has slammed Han for vetoing several opposition-sponsored bills, including a controversial agriculture bill. It also urged Han to quickly appoint justices to vacant seats on the Constitutional Court, which is reviewing Yoon's impeachment and will determine whether to dismiss or reinstate him.

Filling the court's three empty posts could make conviction more likely, as it requires the support of six of the court's nine possible members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic Party also demanded that Han approve by Tuesday bills calling for the appointments of special prosecutors to investigate Yoon for rebellion over his marital law decree, and his wife for corruption and other allegations.

But Han didn’t do so during Tuesday’s Cabinet Council meeting, calling for the ruling and opposition parties to negotiate.

Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae responded that there's no room for negotiations about a Yoon investigation, and that his party would begin steps toward an impeachment at once.

“We’ve clearly warned that it’s totally up to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo whether he would go down in history as a disgraceful figure as a puppet of rebellion plot leader Yoon Suk Yeol or a public servant that has faithfully carried out the orders by the public,” Park told a televised party meeting.

Korean prosecutors and other officials are separately probing whether Yoon committed rebellion and abuse of power, but he’s ignored requests by investigative agencies to appear for questioning and allow searches of his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoon’s defense minister, police chief and several other senior military commanders have already been arrested over the deployment of troops and police officers to the National Assembly, which prompted a dramatic standoff that ended when lawmakers managed to enter the chamber and voted unanimously to overrule Yoon's decree.

The governing People Power Party said that the opposition's impeachment threats are interfering with Han’s “legitimate exercise of authority." Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, a Yoon loyalist, said the Democratic Party’s “politics of intimidation have reached their peak.”

An impeachment vote would face legal ambiguities. Most Korean officials can be impeached with a simple majority of parliament, but impeaching the presidents takes two-thirds. The rival parties differ on which standard would apply to an acting president.

The Democratic Party controls 170 of the National Assembly's 300 seats, so it would need support from members of other parties including Yoon's own to get a two-thirds majority.

The Constitutional Court has up to six months to determine Yoon's fate. If he's thrown of office, a national election to find his successor must take place within two months.

Latest Stories

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Republicans Reject Trump Twice In A Week

    The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Biden delivers on threat to veto bill to expand US judiciary

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990. The JUDGES Act, initially supported by many members of both parties, would have increased the number of trial court judges in 25 federal district courts in 13 states including California, Florida and Texas, in six waves every two years through 2035. In a message to the Senate formally rejecting the bill, Biden said it "hastily" creates new judgeships without addressing key questions about whether new judges were needed and how they would be allocated nationally.

  • Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby

    The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.

  • Chrystia Freeland biographer: Scathing resignation letter to Trudeau is '100 per cent on brand' — 'very measured in her words'

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation and scathing letter to Trudeau shook up Canada's political scene — and it renewed public interest in her.

  • Trump Bizarrely Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he may take back control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not stop charging the United States “exorbitant” fees. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a late-night Saturday post. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….” Panama charges boats and vessels tariffs to pass through the wat

  • Ocasio-Cortez faces uncertain political future

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is facing an uncertain future after a pivotal setback this week, when she lost her race to lead Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-Va.) victory sparked new anger in liberals pushing for a generational change in leadership, and some are wondering how Ocasio-Cortez…

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

  • Biden gives life in prison to 37 of 40 federal death row inmates before Trump can resume executions

    President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office. The decision leaves three federal inmates to face execution. “I’ve dedicated my career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” Biden said in a statement.

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Pens Angry Letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger

    President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has his sights set on Bob Iger and ABC. In a letter obtained by CNN, Carr wrote to the Disney CEO over the weekend about his concerns regarding ABC’s coverage, as well as its negotiations with its affiliated stations across the U.S. He also castigated the company over a recent $15 million settlement with Trump, which ended a defamation lawsuit against ABC News filed by the president-ele

  • Stephen A. Smith Stuns With Shocking Reversal on Trump

    Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News' “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact t

  • As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region

    Lebanon's leader on Monday toured parts of his country amid large Israeli gains of Hezbollah weapons. Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for Israel's military to exit the region after a recent cease-fire agreement.

  • Most Liberals in caucus want Trudeau to go: MP

    Longtime Trudeau loyalist Chandra Arya says it's time for the prime minister to step aside — and he believes the majority of Liberals in caucus feel the same way."There is no alternative but to have the leadership change now," Arya told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton on Sunday.He was responding to a question about what was discussed at a virtual meeting of the Ontario Liberal caucus on Saturday morning.Sources told CBC News that more than 50 Liberal MPs came to a consensus tha

  • China takes steps against Canada institutions, individuals over Uyghurs, Tibet

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said it was taking countermeasures against two Canadian institutions and 20 people involved in human rights issues concerning the Uyghurs and Tibet. The targets include the Canada-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee, China's foreign ministry said on its website on Sunday. Rights groups accuse Beijing of widespread abuses of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in the western region of Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labour in camps.

  • Trump threatens to try to take back the Panama Canal. Panama's president balks at the suggestion

    PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

  • Zelenskiy blasts Slovak's Fico over reluctance to drop Russian gas

    (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday blasted Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico over his reluctance to end his country's dependency on Russian gas, calling it a "big security issue" for Europe and saying Fico declined compensation. Zelenskiy made the comments after Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday. Fico had accused Zelenskiy of opposing any gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia, which is dependent on gas supplies piped in via its neighbour.