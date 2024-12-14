South Korea's parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over attempt to impose martial law

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law earlier this month.

Mr Yoon's decision plunged the country into a constitutional crisis as soldiers clashed with protesters on the streets of the capital Seoul.

The state of emergency only lasted about six hours as parliament voted to block the decree.

The president later apologised and survived a first impeachment vote after members of his People Power Party (PPP) boycotted it.

However, ahead of today's vote seven PPP members said publicly that they intended to back impeachment, with party leader Han Dong-hoon urging them to do so.

The country's opposition parties needed two-thirds of the National Assembly to back the motion today, meaning at least 200 MPs.

The assembly passed the second impeachment motion in a 204-85 vote.

Impeachment refers to when a public official, in this case a president, is charged with misconduct by a legislative body such as parliament.

Following the result of today's vote, Mr Yoon will be suspended from presidential duties while the Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide whether to restore him or remove him from office.

If he is thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been appointed acting president after today's vote.

Mr Yoon has separately been placed under criminal investigation for alleged insurrection over the martial law declaration.

Why did Mr Yoon try and impose martial law?

In his martial law announcement on 3 December, the conservative Mr Yoon said there was a need to rebuild the country by eliminating "shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces", a reference to his liberal rivals who control parliament.

Since taking office in 2022, he has had near-constant friction with the main liberal opposition Democratic Party.

