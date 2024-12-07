South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol apologises days after declaring martial law

South Korea's president has said he is "very sorry" days after declaring martial law and surrounding parliament with soldiers.

Yoon Suk Yeol plunged his country into turmoil on Tuesday when he put the military in charge, claiming it was necessary to defend the constitutional order and "eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces".

However, his shock move sparked fury from the public and politicians who immediately opposed him - forcing him to quickly back down.

Who is South Korean president who declared martial law?

Mr Yoon addressed the nation in a TV broadcast on Saturday morning in which many expected him to resign, jumping before he faces an impeachment vote.

However, the 63-year-old instead apologised for what he did, claiming his actions came from a place of "desperation".

He said: "In the process [of declaring martial law], I caused anxiety and inconvenience to the people.

"I am very sorry.

"I sincerely apologise to the people who must have been very surprised."

He added he would not be avoiding legal charges and that there would be no second martial law.

However, his words of contrition were not enough for some.

The leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, said that Mr Yoon was no longer in a position to carry out his duties and his resignation was "unavoidable".

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said he would work to end Mr Yoon's term early and that he faced a choice of stepping down or being impeached.

Impeachment vote

Mr Yoon's words came just hours ahead of a parliamentary vote to impeach him.

The motion has been submitted by the opposition parties and requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

Impeaching Mr Yoon would require 200 votes of the National Assembly's 300 members.

The opposition parties that brought the impeachment motion have 192 seats combined meaning that at least eight of Mr Yoon's own People Power Party would need to vote against him.

On Wednesday, 18 members of the People Power Party joined the vote to knock down the martial law just hours after Mr Yoon declared the opposition-controlled parliament a "den of criminals".

The vote, which passed 190-0, took place as hundreds of armed troops circled the National Assembly to disrupt the vote and detain certain politicians.

Politicians are due to meet at 5pm local time on Saturday (8am UK time) to vote on Mr Yoon's future.

The turmoil from Mr Yoon's bizarre stunt has paralysed South Korean politics and sparked alarm among its diplomatic partners.

Opposition politicians claim that his actions amounted to an attempted coup.