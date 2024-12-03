Protests outside South Korea's parliament after president declares martial law
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law, which he says is necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements
Lawmakers have since voted to block the president's move, after both the ruling party and opposition vowed to obstruct the declaration
Protests have been taking place outside parliament, with the BBC's Jake Kwon hearing chants of “no to martial law” as police sirens ring out
Yoon's People Power Party and the opposition Democratic Party have been locked in dispute over next year's budget bill
Martial law means rule by military authorities in a time of emergency, and can mean the suspension of normal civil rights
Analysis: Yoon is mired in controversy and has been a lame duck president since the last general election, writes Jake Kwon in Seoul
