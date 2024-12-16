South Korea's ruling party chief steps down after Yoon impeachment

STORY: :: December 16, 2024

:: Seoul, South Korea

:: South Korea's ruling party leader steps down,

has 'no regrets' calling for Yoon's impeachment

:: Han Dong-hoon, Leader, People Power Party

“I am stepping down from the position of leader of the People Power Party. With the resignation of the party’s Supreme Council members, the council has collapsed, making it impossible for me to continue fulfilling my duties as party leader in a normal manner.”

“It pains me deeply to think of our heartbroken supporters over Yoon’s impeachment. However, I have no regrets.”

Yoon was impeached in a second vote by South Korea's opposition-led parliament over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, which shocked the nation.

Despite party backlash over his calls for President Yoon's impeachment, Han said he had no regret in doing so.

South Korea's Constitutional Court will begin on Monday reviewing Yoon’s impeachment over his December 3 martial law attempt. The court has up to six months to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or to reinstate him.